How Jaguars' Aggressiveness is Paying Off This Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't started fast this season. Not in the totality of the schedule, as they jumped out to a 4-1 record in their first five games, but in individual contests. While the team has had a very encouraging campaign so far, they weren't known for coming out of the gate swinging.



Going into their Week 8 bye, the Jaguars were 4-3, which is a decent mark all things considered. However, they were just 18th in the league in first-half scoring, with 10.6 points per game. They were even worse in the first quarter, where they ranked 25th with just 3.3 points per period.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars starting hot now



That's been one of the key areas of improvement for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. In their last three games, this team is leading the league in first-half points, averaging 25.7 before intermission. They're also tops in the NFL in first-quarter scoring in their last three outings, with 11.7 points per game in the first period.



Against the New York Jets, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the coin toss and elected to receive. They would go on to march 72 yards in nine plays to find the end zone on their first drive, giving them the momentum they needed to control the contest from the jump. That forced their opponent to be overly aggressive on the response drive, with the defense forcing a turnover on downs to get the ball back with great field position. In turn, the offense cashed in with another touchdown, building upon the confidence they needed to complete the 48-20 blowout. Jacksonville media asked Head Coach Liam Coen about his recent penchant for fielding his offense first:



Trevor already in his rhythm. pic.twitter.com/DM89WYwTca — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 14, 2025

"Sometimes that decision comes down to weather and stuff like that. You're going through that process. But for us offensively, the mindset was to start fast and to continue on the trajectory of some of the previous weeks of good execution and guys bringing some juice early, getting us some confidence early. And that showed up again yesterday that way."



"I was proud of the way that they went out and executed on that first drive, mixed in a little tempo as well, which I thought they handled well, and something we wanted to do a little bit against those guys yesterday. And so, Trevor [Lawrence] had great command of what we were trying to get accomplished on that first drive. And starting fast is definitely something that we want to be able to do.”

To see if the Jaguars continue to start hot this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.