The Jaguars' Top Offseason Assets Are Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered the offseason with a bounty of questions about their new leadership. Now, the only questions about the Jaguars' brass is how they will attack the next few months.

The former questions were not directed at the credentials or abilities of the Jaguars' new trio of head coach Liam Coen , general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli. Instead, the questions were what kind of identity the Jaguars would have from a teambuilding perspective.

Now, we know just how aggressive and creative the Jaguars' football brain trust is. So the question now begs, how will the Jaguars' trio manage the offseason ahead and what are their most valuable chesspieces as they do so? The answer, as always in these situations, is quite clear.

Jaguars' Draft Cache

Few teams hold as much draft ammunition for 2026 as the Jaguars. Between veteran trades and draft day trades since being hired, the Jaguars have made made 10 trades: three draft-day trades and seven trades (Christian Kirk, Luke Fortner, Tank Bigsby, Tim Patrick, Fred Johnson, Tyson Campbell, and Jakobi Meyers).

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result of all the wheeling and dealing, the Jaguars now hold a massive advantage entering the offseason. With double-digit teams replacing their head coaches and several others looking awfully close to doing so, it is commonplace for rebuilding franchises that are in need of draft picks

The Jaguars' most valuable offseason asset, as a result, is their stockpile of draft picks. Jacksonville could use their picks to find impactful veterans during free agency or near the draft, or use the picks to be ambitious and aggressive when it comes to dealing with the draft landscape in April.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Four of the Jaguars' 11 picks are in the top-100, which are clearly the Jaguars' most valuable selections. The Jaguars have proven they can make difference-making trades with two Day 3 picks with the Jakobi Meyers trade, so there is no telling what they can do if they want to up the ante.

The Jaguars now know they have a true window. Not a window to compete, not a window to make another AFC South window, but a true, real-deal Super Bowl window. For the Jaguars to ensure they accomplish their goals while that window is open, don't be surprised if they use their assets to make the roster even more dangerous than it was in 2025.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.