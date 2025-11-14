Jaguars' Injury List Hits New Troubling Mark
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' growing injury list added two new names on Thursday, bringing the Jaguars' injured player total to 15.
Out of the 15 players, 14 are currently on the Jaguars' 53-man active roster -- over 26% of the roster. If you include tight end Brenton Strange, who is on injured reserve's designated to return list, that makes it 15-of-54 -- or 27.7%. No matter how you slice it, it is not ideal.
Jaguars Injury Report
Amongst the Jaguars' non-participants on Thursday were offensive tackle Anton Harrison (knee, ankle) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck). This is relatively good news for the Jaguars since hey had four players miss practice on Wednesday and for most of last week as well.
With that said, it does not look good for either of Lewis or Harrison to suit up vs. the Los Angeles Chargers since they have each missed two practices this week. If Lewis does not play, he will be replaced by Jarrian Jones in the lineup for the second week in a row. Jones shined against the Houston Texans last week, and now has a chance to do so against a slot-focused offense like the Chargers'.
As for the right tackle position, the Jaguars are not overly deep at offensive tackle and would likely start Cole Van Lanen or Chuma Edoga in his place. Van Lanen was the swing tackle throughout camp and is the most probable option, marking the second game in a row the Jaguars will be without a starting offensive lineman.
Other bad news on the Jaguars' injury report was the addition of two new names to the injury report as limited participants: linebacker Ventrell Miller (back) and punter Logan Cooke (groin). Otherwise, other names listed as limited were linebacker Dennis Gardeck (chest), center Robert Hainsey (groin), linebacker Jack Kiser (shoulder), guard Patrick Mekari (knee), guard Wyatt Milum (knee), cornerback Greg Newsome (shoulder), tight end Brenton Strange (hip), and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle).
The good news
The good news for the Jaguars is that two players returned to practice: Parker Washington was limited after being out with a hamstring injury on Wednesday, while tight end Hunter Long was limited after missing Wednesday's practice and all of last week. With each limited, it at least shows some progress and a sign the Jaguars have a chance to have each on hand vs. the Chargers on Sunday.
