Inside Jaguars' Final Day of Preparation for the Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of one of the NFL's hottest runs this season, and a lot of it has to do with the work they put in during the week.

This week, the 9-4 Jaguars have taken to the practice field with another week of focus and tenacity as they prepare to take on the New York Jets i n Week 15.

For Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, the practice field is where the Jaguars are truly meant to prepare and hone their craft. The Jaguars would not be riding a four-game winning streak and wins of five of their last six games without solidifying their grasp of the offensive and defensive schemes and techniques on the practice field.

Coen has lauded the way the Jaguars have practiced in recent weeks, including before last weekend's game against the Colts. The Jaguars came out and dominated in all phases against the Colts, a direct correlation to the work they put in during the week.

But, Coen noted on Friday, that work in practice goes beyond him and his coaching staff. It starts first and foremost with the Jaguars' locker room and how they embrace their work each and every week. And based off recent results, he surely seems like he is correct in thinking so.

“It think it all starts with our players. It’s a collaborative effort that you continue to try to put your players in a position to be most successful throughout the week while challenging them as well during the week to give them certain difficult situations that can come up, so that maybe Sundays are easier. That’s the goal, it’s what you’d like to do as a coach," Coen said.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"I think our players and some of the leadership, the way that they’ve gone out on Wednesday’s, when we’ve taken some of the speed off of practice, their intentionality, the discipline of how they’ve approached Wednesday, specifically, because that’s your first day of the work week. And these guys have handled it the right way and then you go out on Thursdays and we’re able to go faster and they’ve practiced hard. It’s not like our guys are out there throughout the week trying to take plays off and looking for vet days, and guys to take reps off, at all. Our guys have practiced hard and it starts with the leadership.”

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

