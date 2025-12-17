What Jaguars' Latest Injury Report Means for Jaguars' Defense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big game brewing in Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos.

The Jaguars' first injury report of Week 16 was released on Tuesday, giving an idea of just how healthy the Jaguars are entering their clash with the Broncos.

Week 16 Injury Report

The Jaguars listed eight players on their first injury report of the week, with three players being listed as non-participants, two being limited, and three players listed as full.

Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten was an expected DNP (did not participate) for the Jaguars after it was reported earlier in the week that he underwent finger surgery and would miss the next few weeks. Along with him were rookie defensive end Danny Striggow (ankle) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (illness/shoulder).

While there should be no alarm raised with either Hines-Allen or Striggow, both injuries are worth monitoring when the Jaguars ramp up the intensity in practice on Thursday and Friday. Striggow has battled injuries in recent weeks but has continued to be able to go by Sunday.

The Jaguars have fellow rookie defensive end BJ Green, who recorded his first sack in Week 15, could be expected to step into a bigger role on the defense if Striggow's injury persists. The Jaguars also have veterans Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah, while linebacker Dennis Gardeck has stepped into a larger role as an edge rusher.

The two limited players for the Jaguars on Wednesday were guard Ezra Cleveland (shoulder) and linebacker Jalen McLeod. It was McLeod's first practice of the regular season after he sustained an ankle injury in training camp. If McLeod is activated to the roster by Saturday, he could make his NFL debut.

The Jaguars had Travon Walker (knee), Arik Armstead (hand), and Walker Little (concussion) all listed as full participants for the practice. Walker has played the last two weeks after missing time previously due to a knee injury sustained in Week 11, and he has made two big fourth-down stops in the process.

“Yeah, tough dude that wanted to play football," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday about Walker.

"And it was hard for him not being out [there], continue to get him going and to get him more and more reps and comfortable being back out there. So made a huge play for us on the fourth-down stop over the last few weeks and hopefully continues to ascend.”

