Key Matchups for Jaguars' Important Bout Against Cardinals
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set for action this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals as they travel to the desert in the southwest with hopes of starting a winning streak. The Jaguars, coming off a big victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, are on the road for the third time in four games and won't be back at EverBank Stadium until next month.
The key for Jacksonville as a whole is to play with consistency and maintain it. The messaging from head coach Liam Coen before and after the Chargers bout signals a team ready to make a push to secure and maintain their wild card spot with seven games remaining. With that in mind, let's look at the key matchups for this weekend in Arizona.
Jacksonville Jaguars pass rush vs. Arizona Cardinals offensive line
The Jaguars were finally able to get to the quarterback against the Chargers, sacking Justin Herbert three times in the 35-6 win, along with numerous pressures. Maybe, just maybe, Josh Hines-Allen is setting himself up on a hot streak while defensive tackle Arik Armstead leads the NFL in sacks at his position through 12 weeks.
However, the Jaguars will have to make do without Travon Walker, which could invite a true revenge game for linebacker and situational pass rusher Dennis Gardeck, who will be playing his former team for the first time since he left the team this spring.
Trevor Lawrence vs. Arizona Cardinals defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars want to see more from Trevor Lawrence. His play this season has not yet added much confidence through 12 weeks amongst fans alike, but his second-half display against the Chargers reeps plenty of confidence for the fifth-year quarterback, who was playing loose, letting the ball fly, unafraid of any potential consequence--the life of a gunslinging quarterback.
Once this is realized, he could have himself a day against the Cardinals' mediocre defense that has not impressed much for most of the season. If tight end Brenton Strange is in the fold this weekend, Lawrence's performance could be a sound one.
Jacksonville Jaguars run game vs. Arziona Cardinals run defense
Jacksonville has one of the best run games in the NFL. They're eighth in yards per game, fourth in EPA per rush, seventh in run stuffed rate, and fifth in rushing success rate, according to Next Gen Stats. Travis Etienne, Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, and even Trevor Lawrence is getting in on the action as Coen had deployed an incredible rushing attack that the Cardinals must face this weekend.
If the Jaguars are to win this game in Arizona, running the football like they have for the last couple of weeks signals their emergence as a team to be reckoned with, especially in December.
