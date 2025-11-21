Jaguar Report

Key Jaguars Starters Ruled Out For Cardinals Tilt

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without some important names when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.

John Shipley

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen calls a play from the sideline against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen calls a play from the sideline against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without at least three key starters when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in an important Week 12 clash.

The Jaguars ruled out five players on Friday, including starting right tackle Anton Harrison, starting receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and starting defensive end Travon Walker. Also ruled out for the Jaguars are linebacker Yasir Abdullah and tight end Hunter Long.

Impact of Injuries

This will be the third week in a row the Jaguars have been without Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter Long and the second week in a row they have been without Anton Harrison. This will be the second missed game this year for Travon Walker, who missed Week 5 with a previous wrist injury. Walker did not practice all week due to a knee injury he sustained last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Walker out for Sunday's contest, the Jaguars will be expected to lean more on veteran defensive end Dawuane Smoot and rookie defensive ends Danny Striggow and BJ Green, each of whom made splash plays for the Jaguars last week.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) reacts after pressuring Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) into an intentional grounding penalty during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"If Travon can't go, we have a lot of confidence in those guys that are able to continue to play and elevate their play. And Smoot’s [DE Dawuane Smoot] been a huge asset in terms of just his versatility to be able to – maybe not always show up in every stat but – how much he can help us in terms of going inside, going outside, being able to be involved in either the games, the stunt, the pressure, the four-man and helping try to stop the run," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

"I've appreciated that from him, especially because he isn't a big, huge body that can jump in at three technique or 4i but he does it. He does it and he doesn't say anything about it, he goes and does it. And I've appreciated that from him. And then we obviously saw B.J. [DL B.J. Green II] and Danny [DL Danny Striggow] make some plays over the last few weeks, but a guy like Smoot that's been doing it all season and doesn't, again get a ton of recognition for that."

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Listed as questionable for the Jaguars are tight end Brenton Strange, who was limited all week, and cornerbacks Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis, who were also limited all week. Running backs Bhayshul Tuten and Travis Etienne hold no injury status.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.