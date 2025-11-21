Key Jaguars Starters Ruled Out For Cardinals Tilt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without at least three key starters when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in an important Week 12 clash.
The Jaguars ruled out five players on Friday, including starting right tackle Anton Harrison, starting receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and starting defensive end Travon Walker. Also ruled out for the Jaguars are linebacker Yasir Abdullah and tight end Hunter Long.
Impact of Injuries
This will be the third week in a row the Jaguars have been without Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter Long and the second week in a row they have been without Anton Harrison. This will be the second missed game this year for Travon Walker, who missed Week 5 with a previous wrist injury. Walker did not practice all week due to a knee injury he sustained last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.
With Walker out for Sunday's contest, the Jaguars will be expected to lean more on veteran defensive end Dawuane Smoot and rookie defensive ends Danny Striggow and BJ Green, each of whom made splash plays for the Jaguars last week.
"If Travon can't go, we have a lot of confidence in those guys that are able to continue to play and elevate their play. And Smoot’s [DE Dawuane Smoot] been a huge asset in terms of just his versatility to be able to – maybe not always show up in every stat but – how much he can help us in terms of going inside, going outside, being able to be involved in either the games, the stunt, the pressure, the four-man and helping try to stop the run," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.
"I've appreciated that from him, especially because he isn't a big, huge body that can jump in at three technique or 4i but he does it. He does it and he doesn't say anything about it, he goes and does it. And I've appreciated that from him. And then we obviously saw B.J. [DL B.J. Green II] and Danny [DL Danny Striggow] make some plays over the last few weeks, but a guy like Smoot that's been doing it all season and doesn't, again get a ton of recognition for that."
Listed as questionable for the Jaguars are tight end Brenton Strange, who was limited all week, and cornerbacks Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis, who were also limited all week. Running backs Bhayshul Tuten and Travis Etienne hold no injury status.
