Jaguars' Coen, Etienne Break Down Key First Quarter Play
The Jacksonville Jaguars travelled to Las Vegas and won a thrilling game over the Raiders in overtime, 30-29, that saw progression from the Jaguars' offense, while their defense struggled against Geno Smith and Brock Bowers.
Head coach Liam Coen has Jacksonville in the thick of postseason contention at 5-3 as they travel to Houston next week. Against the Raiders, he dialed up one of the most unique plays in football, and while it did not result in an immediate score, the play was noteworthy for Coen's creativity as an offensive play-caller.
Coen and Travis Etienne on the wildcat
On a key third down late in the first quarter, Coen called a wildcat formation with running back Travis Etienne taking the direct snap and gaining just three yards, though it was enough for a first & goal play at the one-yard line. Coen said on Monday that it was a play the Jaguars had been practicing for a few weeks, with passing game coordinator Shane Waldron using it during his time in Seattle and Coen himself using it with former Kentucky and current Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis.
"And so, it was something we had a kind of two-play package and wanted to make sure it's like, ‘Hey man, it doesn't matter what this is, we're getting a runoff.’ It's not a check, it's not anything, it's getting the ball directly in Etienne’s hands and let him go kind of do something with it," Coen said.
Coen explained that the process around the wildcat was that they had gotten off more rushing attempts and put something out that the Raiders weren't prepared for, as the Jaguars were coming off the bye. He mentioned the challenges of Etienne's taking the snap, such as the cadence, sending a player in motion, and the timing of the concept itself.
"We didn't want to pull it out, maybe a little too quickly," Coen said. "As you can see, when we put in a new trick play, it didn't quite go well the first time doing it. So, we needed a little bit more time to practice."
The wildcat did its job, though a touchdown was not scored from it. For Etienne, it went well, even if he felt he could've reached the ball out toward the goal line to cross the plane and score.
"The Wildcat went great, man. I’ve just got to find a way to get in that end zone, man," Etienne said. "I was trying— well, I didn't reach the ball. I didn't reach the ball. I was being a great teammate, putting the team before me, but I’ve just got to find a way to get behind my pads and kind of move and get in the end zone whenever I get down there in that red zone."
More opportunities for Etienne and Coen to do just that will come in the weeks ahead as they look to bring more creativity to game day.
