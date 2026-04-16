6 Late-Round Sleepers the Jaguars Can’t Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the first draft of a new era for the Jacksonville Jaguars one year ago, a few things became clear.

First, it became obvious general manager James Gladstone would not hesitate to take home run swings after the Travis Hunter blockbuster. But beyond that, it also became clear that Day 3 might be where Gladstone shines the most.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars got major contributions from multiple Day 3 picks last year , including Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, Rayuan Lane, and Jonah Monheim.

So, which prospects are projected to go on Day 3 in the 2026 NFL Draft who could be the next gems the Jaguars can't afford to miss? We take a look at a few names below.

Florida DE Tyreak Sapp

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end Tyreak Sapp (94) gestures after a tackle against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have never been shy about adding Florida prospects in the past, no matter the regime. With Liam Coen now having several close friends leading the program in Jon Sumrall and Brad White, don't expect that to change anytime soon. With that said, there are a few Gators prospects this year not coached by Sumrall and White who should interest the Jaguars, and Tyreak Sapp is one of them.

Sapp may not be an elite athlete, but he plays with his hair on fire and he has the natural physicality and chippiness the Jaguars covet. Add in the fact that he has a lengthy history of special teams experience, and Sapp makes sense as a high-effort, high-intensity rotational player who is capable of splash plays here and there.

Duke DE Vincent Anthony Jr.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) at the coin toss before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Jaguars hit on a pair of undrafted free agent defensive end rookies a year ago, getting legit flashes from both B.J. Green and Danny Striggow. As a result, it is not hard to imagine the Jaguars may believe they can have the same developmental success with other edge rushers who are late Day 3 picks/potential free agents, and Duke's Vincent Anthony Jr. fits that mold.

Anthony may lack some of the ideal physical traits for the position, but he saw his production take a leap in each season and he should continue to improve moving forward. With 41 starts and off the charts intangibles, he fits the Jaguars' mold for Day 3 picks.

Clemson OL Tristan Leigh

Clemson offensive lineman Tristan Leigh (71) blocks in a punting situation with LSU during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars could certainly use some depth at offensive tackle, and Tristan Leigh is the kind of Day 3 dart throw that could seriously pay off. A former megastar recruit, Leigh started for several years for Clemson at left tackle and also even has guard experience. He never hit the massive highs expected for such a top recruit, but he has legit NFL traits.

Jacksonville, of course, could boost their offensive line depth as Cole Van Lanen returns from injury. Leigh could push Chuma Edoga early on for the final spot on the offensive line's active roster depth chart, giving the Jaguars a long-term project to develop at tackle.

Kentucky OL Joshua Braun

Kentucky Wildcats running back Seth McGowan (3) had three touchdowns against Eastern Michigan in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. At left are Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV (17) and Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Joshua Braun (75). | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joshua Braun took a bit of a winding road to the draft, but that only helps his case for the Jaguars. He spent six years in college football, playing for the Florida Gators for three seasons, the Arkansas Razorbacks for two, and then spent his final year with the Kentucky Wildcats last season. During his long career, he started 43 games and appeared in 62.

Braun has played both guard spots at multiple spots, and he has the size and frame to continue to ascend in the NFL. The fact he is an older prospect with a lot of starts under his belt will likely appeal to a team like the Jaguars that is looking for offensive line depth.

Buffalo LB Red Murdock

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock (LB17) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There might not be a linebacker in this entire draft who checks more boxes the Jaguars have favored than Buffalo's Red Murdock. A true throwback of a linebacker, Murdock is a classic middle linebacker who is a serious hammer against the run. The fact he has a ton of starting experience and was one of the nation's top producers in terms of takeaways makes a big difference, too.

Perhaps Murdock never develops enough in coverage to be a starting linebacker, but he seems like the perfect final piece to a linebacker depth chart. He is tough, tackles well, can provide special teams value, and he has a knack for ending up with the football. His profile just screams Jaguars.

Texas Tech DL Skyler Gill-Howard

Texas Tech's Skyler Gill-Howard returns an interception for a touchdown against Kent State during a non-conference football game, Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A unique prospect who walked onto DII program Upper Iowa as a linebacker, Skyler Gill-Howard made the switch to defensive line a few years ago when he walked onto Northern Illinois in his second season. Gill-Howard spent three seasons with Northern Illinois, becoming team captain in his final year with the program in 2024.

Gill-Howard then went to Texas Tech, where he looked primed to break out, but an ankle injury sidelined him for the second-half of the season. A truly intangibly rich player with only seven career starts, Gill-Howard projects as a versatile interior pass-rusher who can provide legit juice on third-down. He is the type of developmental story the Jaguars thrive on.