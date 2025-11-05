Power Rankings Round-Up: NFL Unimpressed by Jaguars' Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars came out of a crucial bye in Week 8. They came into the break riding a two-game skid against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. In that span, they made quick work of losing all of the optimism and goodwill they had built up for themselves during their 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season.
Thankfully, they were able to come out of intermission and get a critical victory over the Las Vegas Raiders to return to the win column. The game turned out to be much closer than most people expected, as Jacksonville needed overtime to escape with a one-point lead.
Considering the fact that the Raiders are now just 2-6, it wasn't the most encouraging overall performance from the Jaguars. Their defense allowed Geno Smith to play his best game with his new team, and the offense sputtered along until the fourth quarter. Still, a win is a win, right?
Jaguars dinged despite the win
Not everyone believes so. Despite sitting at 5-3 halfway through the 2025 NFL season, there is now a ton of doubt that the Jacksonville Jaguars are serious postseason threats. There were high hopes that the team could correct its most glaring issues during the bye and come out of the break swinging to take advantage of a much lighter second-half schedule.
That softer slate included the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jaguars were able to win in Sin City, but it took a total team effort in the fourth quarter and a gutsy call gone wrong from Head Coach Pete Carroll. As a result, the perception of Jacksonville didn't improve — it got worse.
Jaguars' Power Rankings
CBS Sports: 14, Last: 13 (-1)
ESPN: 15, Last: 15
NFL.com: 15, Last: 15
Yahoo Sports: 19, Last: 16 (-3)
CBS Sports dropped the Jaguars one spot, citing the mounting injuries for this team. That's a fair point of contention. Going into the win over the Raiders, Jacksonville had lost two starters to IR in Travis Hunter Jr. and Eric Murray, who joined tight end Brenton Strange. Devin Lloyd wasn't ready to go after three weeks off, while Jourdan Lewis, Brian Thomas Jr., and Dyami Brown all got banged up in Week 9.
Yahoo Sports was highly critical of the Jaguars, despite the win:
"It’s hard to be impressed by the Jaguars after they held on for dear life to beat the Raiders. Will the Jaguars be trade buyers? They could talk themselves into it at 5-3, but this team is not as good as its record."
As it turns out, Jacksonville was a buyer at the trade deadline, acquiring Jakobi Meyers from their Week 9 opponent in exchange for a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in 2026. Time will tell if Yahoo Sports was right to question the Jaguars' contention for the playoffs this year or if the team can use a thrilling overtime win and their newest wide receiver to finish the season strong.
