3 Things We Learned From Jaguars' Week 4 Victory Over Bengals: AFC Hierarchy Gets Established

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Every week teaches us something different about the Jacksonville Jaguars, win or lose.

This was again the case for the Jaguars following their 22-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. This time, the Jaguars had to find a way to win a bit differently, but they managed to make it happen. So, what did we learn from the Jaguars in their latest win? We break it down below.

The Jaguars Are a Tier Above Bengals, in AFC's Top Group

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, these two teams are not all that close to equal despite their close games over the years. It feels like in this year's five-point win and last year's four-point loss that the Jaguars were the more efficient and productive team on a down-to-down basis , with the Jaguars having two touchdowns and an interception wiped off the board that would have further reflected the kind of win the Jaguars had. While the score may have been close, the Jaguars made it clear through their play that they are in a different class than the Bengals, and that class is atop the AFC.

The Denver Broncos got a win over the Jaguars in Denver two weeks ago, putting them in the top group alongside Jacksonville, the Buffalo Bills, and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals are in the next tier with the likes of the Baltimore Ravens, and, I guess, the Las Vegas Raiders? New England Patriots? I am not sure. What I am sure of is that there was a gap between the Bengals and the Jaguars last year, and that gap has only increased.

Teams Are Not Attempting to Run on the Jaguars Anymore

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) is brought down just short of a first down on the Bengals final drive of the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I think it is clear that teams have more or less completely given up on running the football against the Jaguars. The Bengals only handed the ball off to their running backs 12 times for 17 yards compared to dropping back to pass 56 times. Joe Burrow got hit 11 times by the Jaguars' front and continued to dink and dunk his way across the field with little to show for it, which played right into the Jaguars' hands.

Over the last two weeks, running backs have combined for 27 carries for 62 yards (2.29 yards per carry) and teams are getting away from the running game quicker and quicker each week. The Jaguars have the defensive front to force teams into being one-dimensonal, and then they have the scheme and talent in the secondary and pass-rush to make teams pay once they do. The Bengals, for some reason, opted to paya steeper price than most.

The Jaguars Can Win With Any of Their Top Weapons Leading the Way

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have had three different leading receivers through the first four weeks of the season: Parker Washington in the first two weeks, Jakobi Meyers in Week 3, and then Brenton Strange on Sunday. The Jaguars showed this week more so than maybe any other week that they are able to spread the ball around not just because of their depth, but because it lets them hone in on a team's weaknesses.

The Bengals have been awful covering tight ends during the Al Golden era, and the Jaguars were able to tap into this advantage all day on Sunday. Had the Jaguars been stubborn and tried to push the ball to their outside receivers all game, they likely would not have found the level of success that they found against the Bengals' defense in critical moments, Proving the ability towin this way in the passing game was a key step forward for the Jaguars.