Jaguars Mailbag: Everything to Know From Minicamp on Roster Battles and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason program is nearly at the finish line, and there has been no shortage of storylines out of the Miller Electric Center.

In this week's Jaguars mailbag, we take a look at the biggest battles coming out of minicamp, which breakouts we think are actually real, and much more.

when in 12/13 personnel are TEs a must across the board or can om of the young WRs be used? — Drew (@Justajagsfan) June 13, 2026

A: The value that I think the Los Angeles Rams and other teams got out of these formations last year is their ability to make 12 or 13 still look like 11 personnel at times. The receivers are still key elements, but tight ends who can flex out and threaten coverages as pass-catchers while still providing value as run-blockers is where the real advantage will be found.

Do you think we will extend both Parker and strange sometime during the season? — Boredonline (@Boredonline904) June 13, 2026

A: Do I think it happens exactly during the season? I am not sure. I predict one gets done during that period just by the natural cadence of how these things move along. Ultimately, I would put my deadline as ... I think both get extended before the legal tampering period begins next March. I think Brenton Strange and Parker Washington will each sign deals with the team by some point, though it is fair to ask exactly what the deals could look like.

Does Bhayshul Tuten pass the eye test? — TheQualityLab (@TheQualityLab) June 13, 2026

A: I think so, but I think the more important thing is that Liam Coen thinks so. Coen has always been an especially transparent coach at the podium, and he hasn't been shy about specifically noting where Tuten can improve since he was drafted. Coen said during the offseason program that he thinks Tuten has made a big j ump since his first offseason program, and it is easy to agree with him. Even though the run game is limited without pads, he has generated a ton of explosive runs.

If Parker Washington becomes too expensive would the Jaguars trade him before the Trade deadline or let him walk after this season and what would his trade value be if he take the next step as a receiver? — Jacob lopez (@Jacoblo15681610) June 13, 2026

A: Part of me thinks the Jaguars would be comfortable making such a tough move if it made sense value-wise, and they do have Travis Hunter, whom they could just put in his place. But unless an outrageous offer is made, Washington just looks too valuable to the team to really consider a move like this.

You said you hate both tea and coffee, what other things do you hate that may surprise us? — TheWildGarland (@TheWildGarland) June 13, 2026

A: Other things I will say get off my lawn about that I believe are terrible: Chipolte, House music, anything involving sand.

Washington, Strange, Johnson, Jones, Miller all extension eligible - most in contract years. With negative cap space next year, unlikely we will keep them all. Who do you think are let go/ traded? — R. Savage (@rd1abe) June 14, 2026

A: I think the last three would be the ones to watch. Any would be tough to watch leave, but the Jaguars have other young options at linebacker, cornerback, and safety who have stood out, and the Jaguars have invested in each spot. I do not think there is a scenario where Strange or Washington play elsewhere, which means this is the group the Jaguars will have to make the tough decisions on.

Fans will always fan, especially after a 13-4 season. Most of the beat reporting has been very positive on the look of the team so far through OTAs and Minicamp. Do you think the excitement for a possible special season is warranted? Or should we brace for expected regression — Jonathan Templeton (@tempdawg13) June 13, 2026

A: I completely understand your perspective. If it seems like each day in one of my reports that a different skill player is thriving well, it is because that is what happened. Context is always important, and the context of the Jaguars' offseason program is that not only is it already skewed toward offensive players, but the Jaguars threw a high, high volume of passes this offseason. They did so on purpose, and they seemed to get the desired effect.

The Jaguars looked good! Really! I have seen other offseason programs where they looked good and then faltered during the season. I have also seen others where they stunk in the offseason or training camp and this carried over to the regular-season (hello, 2020 Jaguars). I think the Jaguars have looked genuinely good this offseason, but it is up to each person to determine how much they think that matters for the regular season. I will be picking them to win the AFC South, though.

Would this team beat last years team? — Min 🐆 (@MinorcanMin) June 13, 2026

A: Yes. It is deeper, younger, and more athletic. I think it would be a close game, but give me the 2026 Jaguars in a win.

The biggest POSTION battle in your opinion

Heading into training camp is… — BTJ SZN (0-0) (@liamcoenszn) June 14, 2026

A: Could it be the linebacker spot, actually? I anointed Ventrell Miller the clear starter at linebacker before the Jaguars ever put on pads, but man, they seem to be truly all-in on Branson Combs too. I could see Combs legit pushing Miller. Otherwise, I would look at right guard between Patrick Mekari and Wyatt Milum and then the No. 5 cornerback spot between Christian Braswell and Jabbar Muhammad.

What's the go-to restaurant for Jaguars fans when in Jacksonville? — Andrea Cameron (@andreatalk) June 14, 2026

A: My personal favorites: River and Post, Biggies Pizza, Carolina Jax, The Bearded Pig, and Terra Gaucha.

Why is it taking Hunter sooooooooooooo long to be a full practice participant? — Dr. OnePieceAtATime PhD MBA MD (@U1Sunsets) June 13, 2026

A: I am not sure it is actually taking that long since these were just offseason practices. Check back in during training camp if he is not out there, I think is the way to go.

What is one 2026 draft pick would you have a redo or picked differently? — Dustin Ostermann (@DOstermann05) June 13, 2026

A: This might be a cop-out, but I will say none right now. It is too early for any of them to have done anything to sway me too much one way or another, and the same goes for all of the other rookies that just got drafted. Until the pads come on and the games start, the blank slate wins the day.

More likely to happen: 40+ passing TDs for Trevor or 18+ sacks for Josh Hines-Allen? In your mind, which outcome would benefit the Jags season more? — A D A M (@ArePeeOh) June 13, 2026

A: The former, because I believe the nature of the Jaguars' scheme will see other players get their own fair share of chances to bring down the quarterback. I have gone on record to say I expect a really big year out of Josh Hines-Allen , but the Jaguars' passing game has the weapons, play-caller, and the quarterback to hit those numbers. I think the second one would help more, though, especially down the stretch in big games.

How much 12 or even 13 personnel do you see the Jags running given their roster construction?



What 2 WRs do you see being on the field for the majority of the 12 personnel they do play? — iKnowButWeTriedThat (@Jbird582510) June 13, 2026

A: According to SumerSports, the Jaguars ranked No. 20 in 13 personnel rate last year and No. 21 in 12 personnel rate. I think the Jaguars get close to the top-15 mark this year, which would seen between 50-100 more snaps in the two formations combined. I think the number increases, but I believe the Jaguars will still see their strength as in 11 personnel when throwing the ball.

I think you will see a healthy blend of receivers on the field when the Jaguars are in 12. Jakobi Meyers makes sense to me due to his value as a run blocker, while Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington can both threaten defenses downfield and be deployed across the formation.

Do you see Koziol eventually outperforming Boerkircher like Andrews did Hurst in Baltimore? — DasChuggernaut (@DasChuggernaut) June 13, 2026

A: Am I going to predcit it? Not right now. It is way too early, and perhaps we should be careful about double-counting his success in minicamp since his skill-set always susggested he would thrive in offseason practices. If Koziol can stay on the field on running plays, though, then I could see him having his chance.

Which started from last year is at risk of losing his place? If any. — nkcelik (@bihzen) June 13, 2026

A: I do not think as of right now that Patirck Mekari loses his job at right guard, but I do think Wyatt Milum is worth watching. If there is a second-year player who I could see taking a massive leap once the pads come on, I think it could be Milum.

How do Josh Cameron and CJ Williams make turn some heads this preseason?



What UDFAs have a real shot to make the squad?



What vet poised to take a big step with a solid offseason? — Andrew8774 (@Andrew87741) June 13, 2026

A: I think they will get a ton of preseason reps because I doubt the starting receivers get any. In those game reps is where they could shine and truly earn bigger roles. I think Devon Marshall finished minicamp strong and is still someone to watch, along with J'Mari Taylor. And I think Antonio Johnson and Anton Harrison are each about to have the best years of their careers.

What are your thoughts on Jalen McLeod? Haven’t heard much from him this offseason. I have high hopes for as a third pass rusher coming off a productive college career. — Conor (@conorduval) June 13, 2026

A: He is one guy I am fascinated to watch once the pads come on. He has some interesting pass-rush traits that the Jaguars have needed in the rotation for awhile, the Jaguars' staff and veteran defenders seem high on him, and he seems like he is in a good place after minicamp. I am a Jalen McLeod fan.

If foreigners were coming to Jacksonville for the World Cup, what would you tell them to do? — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) June 13, 2026

A: Bass fishing, MOSH before it closed (RIP), the Riverside Arts Market, and a Jaguars primetime game.

Who will get the most sacks this year? — Chari White 🎧 (@ProducerChari) June 13, 2026

A: Josh Hines-Allen with .... 15.5.

If Jaguars can only extend one of Parker or Strange. Who do you think they should do ? — Abdirahim | Jags Central 🐆🇬🇧 (@JagsCentralYT) June 13, 2026

A: Man, this is a tough question. Brenton Strange might be more unique and play a role that would be harder for the Jaguars to replace, while Washington could have more of an impact and true value. I would slightly lean Strange, but it is close.