What To Make of Jaguars Midseason Report Card
This season has proven that the Jacksonville Jaguars needed to make all the moves they made this past offseason. The Jaguars brought in a whole new regime with first-time head coach Liam Coen and first-time general manager Jame Gladstone. They knew what they needed, and they got it. Getting those two was the biggest move the Jaguars have made in a long time.
This pair has shown that they were made for their positions that they are in right now, and they did not shy away from making this Jaguars team like they wanted to. Right away, they got to work, and it is showing this season that they know what they are doing.
The Jaguars have been one of the most surprising teams in the National Football League this season. Usually, when you have a lot of changes in one offseason, like the Jaguars had going into the season, you do not see a team be successful.
Just because it is a new head coach, a new scheme, and many other things that are new to both sides. But that is not the case for the Jaguars. The Jaguars are off to a good start to the season, and they are looking to make it interesting in the AFC South and in the playoff race. They got a shot of doing that, and they are going to be a hard team to beat down the stretch if they are playing better football than they are right now.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated gave his Midseason Report Card out on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he gave them a surprising grade.
Grade: C+
"Jacksonville got off to a 4–1 start but has since cooled off, losing two straight before barely beating the Raiders in overtime last week, 30–29. Still, the Jaguars are 5–3 and currently in the playoffs despite slow starts from Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr. and first-round pick Travis Hunter. "
Lawrence has completed 59.7% of his attempts with nine touchdowns against six interceptions, while Thomas has only 30 catches on 60 targets for 420 yards and a touchdown. Lastly, Hunter has been lackluster, playing just 36% of the defensive snaps, while on offense, he has amassed 298 receiving yards and one score."
