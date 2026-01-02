Jaguars Get Incredible Injury Update Before Titans Battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have just two players listed on their final injury report of the regular season.

Only two Jaguars will miss the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans , with the rest of the roster set to take part in the hopeful AFC South-clinching win: right guard Patrick Mekari and rookie linebacker Jalen McLeod.

Week 18 Injury Update

With McLeod set to not be activated off injured reserve, it appears he will likely revert back to injured reserve next week and see his rookie season come to a close. McLeod injured his ankle during training camp and was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return, and the Jaguars opened his 21-day window to return to practice a few weeks ago.

"Yeah, I was just talking to him downstairs in the hallway about the same thing. I just want to see him play hard as hell," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said last month.



Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (53) walks onto the field before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I want to see him go out and play like he did in the summer, do what got you here. Play hard as hell and represent the people who raised you, the people you love the right way, and go out there and kick *** in practice."



With Mekari also out for the second week in a row, the Jaguars are set to start Walker Little at right guard once again. The Jaguars, however, will see the return of starting center Robert Hainsey to the starting lineup after he had to be replaced by rookie center Jonah Monheim last week. While getting Hainsey back is a big boost, the Jaguars at least got another evidence point that they have a capable backup in Monheim

Jacksonville Jaguars center Robert Hainsey (73) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He's had a huge impact, not only out there on the field being able to step in, but even in the meeting rooms, in the classroom, in the walkthroughs, his communication, his preparation is phenomenal. Same guy every week, every day, consistent, diligent, hardworking," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said this week.

"Not only preparation, but his effort and strain and physicality and finish out there on the field. So probably can't say enough good things about Jonah. I know I feel that way. I believe the guys feel that way playing with him. The communication was still at our standard, trying to get everyone on the same page. Of course we have things we can improve here and there, but for him to be able to handle that as a rookie is really impressive.”

Jacksonville Jaguars center Jonah Monheim (60) runs out out of the tunnel during Helmet Walk before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars will also see rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten and rookie defensive end Danny Striggow each return this week after missing previous games with minor injuries.

