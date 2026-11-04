If Jaguars Want to Trade for 'Top-Tier' DL Talent, These 5 Names Make Sense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Trade Deadline is just six days away, giving Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone a closing window to add to his contending AFC squad.

The Jaguars are sitting pretty in the AFC South at 5-2, but that doesn't mean there aren't some real needs left on this team. The most pressing of those needs looks like it is centered around the defensive line.

With the Jaguars getting hit by a season-ending injury to star nose tackle Davon Hamilton on Sunday, defensive tackle went from a notable need to an alarming one. The Jaguars have been in the defensive tackle market before, and they did reportedly have interest in Jeffery Simmons, and the latest reports make it clear the Jaguars want to swing big.

"My understanding is the Jacksonville Jaguars and James Gladstone, the general manager, have been working the phones over the last several days targeting a top-tier defensive lineman," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Tuesday.

So if the Jaguars do want to land a potential game-changer at defensive tackle, which names make the most sense? We break a few down below.

Philadelphia Eagles DT Moro Ojomo

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) celebrates following the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the name I simply keep coming to. He has played in a similar defense and has thrived at it, he has ascended each year in his career and has still made splash plays this season despite battling injuries. With Moro Ojomo in a contract year and with the Eagles already devoting big deals to Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, I think it is pretty clear the Eagles won't, or can't, re-sign him, even if they want to make it look like they will.

I know a lot of Jaguars fans want Davis, but I do not think the Eagles would want to live with the dead cap that would come with trading him and his contract. I also think Ojomo just might be a better fit in terms of being #IntangiblyRich, and we have seen that be a real factor in the Jaguars' success over the last two seasons. Carter is clearly the more talented player, but Ojomo is the Eagles defender I think the Jaguars should target based on fit and circumstance.

Carolina Panthers DT Derrick Brown

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derrick Brown isn't a name that has been thrown out in trade talks all that often, but maybe he should be? The Panthers are reeling and just fired their defensive coordinator and a few top assistants. They are technically still in the mix in the NFC South because that group of teams is so lackluster that nobody can ever seem to separate themselves in the race for the NFL's worst divisional crown. With a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9, they could become sellers.

Brown is an elite run-stuffer who offers more in the form of a pass-rush than many might think out of a big man. He was the dream outcome for the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they could have the chance to finally make it happen depending on whether the Panthers throw in the towel on this season after Week 9. He would cost a pretty penny, but he is worth it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Vita Vea

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) reacts with linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) after making a sack in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I am not so sure the Buccaneers would want to part ways with All-World nose tackle Vita Vea considering they have a very real chance of winning an absolutely putric NFC South. I mean, they are 3-5 and still right there with the Carolina Panthers. And the Atlanta Falcons. And the New Orleans Saints. My goodness this division stinks. Anyways, the Buccaneers have put together back-to-back key wins in the NFL's worst divison and will still be in it even with a likely loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football this week.

But if the Buccaneers would be interested in moving Vea, then the Jaguars could and should meet the price. He carries a big dollar figure entering the 2027 season, but it doesn't matter. He is perhaps the only player in the NFL aside from Dexter Lawrence who could actually replace Hamilton in the middle of Jacksonville's defense and not miss a beat, and he offers legit pass-rush value. Liam Coen knows exactly what kind of leader he is, too.

New England Patriots DT Christian Barmore

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have discussed Christian Barmore a few times in recent days once it has became clear that he is very much so on the trade block. Barmore was the Patriots' best pass-rusher a year ago with 51 pressures and a 12.8% pressure rate, but his production and playing time have both fallen off this year, meaning a fresh start might be needed for him to get back to his productive and disruptive playing style.

Barmore is much more of a gap-shooting penetrator than he is a big body who would replace Hamilton. With that said, he would likely boost the Jaguars' interior pass-rush ability quite a bit as long as he can start inching back toward his 2025 and 2023 levels of play. There are some question marks here, but if he works out he could be a game0changer for the Jaguars' third-down packages and pressure looks.

Miami Dolphins DT Zach Sieler

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) enters the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would Zach Sieler still count as a big swing and as a top-tier defensive tackle at this stage of his career? That remains to be seen, but there is no question that he would at least make the Jaguars a better team up front. He has a proven record as a pass-rusher after 25.5 sacks between 2023-2025, and he has registered multiple pressures in every game but one this season. With that said, his pressure rate of 7.9% ranks below both Arik Armstead and Ruke Orhorhoro.

Where Sieler would likely make a huge difference, though, is the running game. And with the Jaguars' elite run defense now up in the air after Hamilton's injury, Sieler is one of the better run-stoppers potentially available. After the injury to Daron Payne, Sieler might be the top high-floor option amongst any of these players.