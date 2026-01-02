Jaguars' New Years Resolution is Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is a new year, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are living good.

2025 was a fantastic year for the Jaguars, with the hiring of head coach Liam Coen sending the Jaguars into a completely different stratosphere as a team. And as a result, 2026 has a chance to be one of the most special years in franchise history.

New Years Resolution

For the Jaguars, their New Year's Resolution for 2026 should be clear: it is all about Trevor Lawrence and continuing his ascent. Pro Football Focus recently took a look at the New Year's resolutions for each of the NFL's 32 teams, and they focused on Lawrence continuing to show that his surge is not a fluke.

"Trevor Lawrence has played the best football of his career during the Jaguars’ current seven-game winning streak. Over that span, he owns a 91.2 PFF overall grade, second among quarterbacks, and has accounted for a league-high 21 total touchdowns," PFF said.

"If this stretch represents a true turning point rather than a hot streak, Jacksonville’s outlook changes significantly. With head coach Liam Coen appearing to unlock a more consistent and efficient version of Lawrence, the Jaguars’ Super Bowl aspirations feel increasingly legitimate — and their championship window suddenly wide open."

Coen has hit every note right leading Lawrence's development so far, and there is little reason to think he slows down by any considerable margin. Even if he does not remain as red-hot as his game is now, there is plenty of belief that this is the new version of Lawrence and he is here to stay.

“That's just playing man. I definitely wasn't the best athlete as a player in the world, but I do recall, like when you were playing free and you were just kind of going without thinking too much, you just naturally move more. Like you do. The ball's going to spit, the ball's going to come out when you want it out and when the timing and rhythm anticipation all calls for it," Coen said. "But you want a guy that does have let's call it a superpower or whatever it is, something that they're good at. Well, you don't want them to ever feel like they're boxed into a call.

"You just don't want him to feel that way in terms of, man, I have to throw the ball either here or here or this play is going to suck. That's not how you want him to feel. You want man, he's going to make this play come to life regardless of what happens, regardless if it's open, not, he takes the right or wrong footwork or he ends up having to beat a free hitter and go make a play like that's football. That's really what it comes down to. And so often we can get caught up in the scheme and the X's and O's and the play and it's like, no, it's about the players making those plays.”

