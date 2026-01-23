Only One Roadblock Remains for Jaguars, Anthony Campanile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It appears the Jacksonville Jaguars just have one competitor left when it comes to retaining defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

For the Jaguars to retain Campanile , it appears they now have to avoid just the Arizona Cardinals. We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

With the Baltimore Ravens hiring Jesse Minter on Thursday, the Cardinals are the only team amongst the five with vacancies that still have things set in motion with Campanile . The Jaguars' star defensive coordinator also interviewed for the Ravens and Miami Dolphins jobs, but they went to Minter and Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Campanile made a major impact for the Jaguars in 2025, turning out to be one of the best moves first-year head coach Liam Coen made. Despite Campanile never being an NFL defensive coordinator before, the former Dolphins and Packers assistant proved to be one of the NFL's best and most valuable defensive play-callers in 2025.

Losing Campanile would be a significant blow to the Jaguars after he turned the defense into a top-10 unit just one year after one of the worst defensive seasons in franchise history.

Campanile is valuable to the Jaguars not only because of his scheme, which helped the Jaguars rank No. 2 in takeaways and No. 1 in rush defense, but also for his leadership off the field and ability to develop players at all three levels of the defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You spend so much time together in this business. You spend more time with the people in the room than you do with your family throughout the season. So that is super important. That really is. I mean, for you to be great at something, I think you really got to almost have an obsession with making it right and if you care about people you're going to want to see them be successful and we have a great group of people here too," Campanile said earlier this month about his transition to Jacksonville from Green Bay.

"So I was like super fortunate to leave—that was something I struggled with making that decision, but there's been so many—everywhere you go you meet great people in this game, you really do. But this place is special, we’ve got a great group of guys and this place has certainly made it easy on me, our players and coaches because they're hard guys not to love being around.”

