The Jaguars OTA Breakout That is Too Good to Be True (For Now)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had more than a few players stand out over the course of the first weeks of the offseason program's on-field practices.

There are more than a few Jaguars who can be trusted to carry that momentum with them toward training camp and beyond. But as with any such case, it must be remembered that the offseason program is far from what Week 1 will look like.

So, who is one OTA breakout star that, until pads come on, is too good to be true? We break down why the answer is Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller.

Ventrell Miller's OTAs Thus Far

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) reacts during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It is important to note that Miller is not on this list due to anything he has done wrong. He has, to me, been one of the true offseason MVPs for the Jaguars to this point. He has stood out more than almost any other defender on the roster, albeit in less-than-realistic scenarios. That is what the Jaguars would have hoped to see from the fourth-year linebacker, considering the fact that they badly need him to step up to the plate to replace former starting linebacker Devin Lloyd.

“Ventrell's done I think a really good job to this point. There's a bunch of guys battling it out in that room right now," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said after Monday's OTA practice.

"But Ventrell did a good job for us last year and played a bunch for us. He's a really physical guy. I think one of the things that he brings to our defense is a physicality in the run game and having been around and had a few guys like that in the past, I think we’ve got a really good feel for how he fits in, how to use him and really try to play to his strengths within the defense.”

Why Patience is Needed

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, why is the breakout performance so far too good to be true? The simple answer is because the Jaguars' current setting is nothing like what the Jaguars' defense will see in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns and then each week after it. Miller has looked explosive and has made plays against the pass in OTAs to this point, but just how much stock can be taken in that before we see him do it in training camp with pads on?

Miller has flashed over the last two seasons when thrust into action; he started nine games in 2024 and then started two more last year, while appearing in all 17 games. He shined on limited snaps, becoming the only player in the NFL to play fewer than 250 defensive snaps (205) and record at least one interception and a defensive forced fumble in 2025

But this is a new role for Miller. He has been reliable in spot starts coming off the bench before, but he has yet to be trusted to be "the guy" at the starting linebacker spot week in and week out. If Miller shows consistency in that role, then he will have proven his offseason status as one of the franchise's most improved players.