Jaguars Pre-Free Agency Mock Draft: Projecting Top Needs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will bring us some big-time clarity in the coming days and weeks.

With the start of the legal tampering period set for Monday, the Jaguars will quickly find out who they need to replace and how they are going to do so. To prepare for the big week, here is a four-round mock draft where we work around what we project James Gladstone to do.

Round 2, No. 56: Georgia DL Christen Miller

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) at the first day of fall practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is tough to find high-upside defensive tackles in the NFL today. Either they are getting paid massive contracts or they are flying off the board early in the draft. In this scenario, the Jaguars are able to land a defensive tackle with game-wrecking potential despite not having a first-round pick to potentially do so.

Miller is a strong run-defender than a pass-rusher right now, but the physical traits are there. Adding him and a strong veteran would go a long way toward fixing the defensive line room for the 2026 season and beyond.

Round 3, No. 81: Washington CB Tacario Davis

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington defensive back Tacario Davis (DB05) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One of the most athletic cornerbacks in the draft, the Jaguars could land Tacario Davis here in a best-case scenario. In this mock, the Jaguars add a young cornerback but can afford to do so after pick No. 56 thanks to a hypothetical re-signing of Montaric Brown. Davis would not have to play right away for the Jaguars, but he has the speed and physicality to do so if he needs to.

Jacksonville should spend an early pick on a cornerback, and this gives them the ability to add a high-upside option with a third-round pick. If he can hit at the same time as Caleb Ransaw and Travis Hunter, that would be quite the boon for the Jaguars.

Round 3, No. 88: Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Investing in Penn State defensive ends is normally a good year, and this year is no different. Dani Dennis-Sutton has the power-based skill-set and early-down ability to make him an appealing option for the Jaguars, who demand strong run defense from their defensive ends. Dennis-Sutton has some athleticism and upside to his game as a pass-rusher, too.

It is not easy to find impactful pass-rushers outside of the first 40 or so picks of the draft, but Dennis-Sutton could at least fill the same role Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah did last season while doing it on a rookie contract.

Round 3, No. 100: Washington RB Jonah Coleman

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen exactly what kind of need the Jaguars have at running back. Perhaps they want to lean into Bhayshul Tuten as the No. 1 running back. Perhaps they want to add another veteran to the backfield if/when Travis Etienne leaves in free agency. Or perhaps the Jaguars somehow find a way to keep Etienne after all.

If the Jaguars need to invest another draft pick into a running back, though, then there are few options that make as much sense as Coleman. He did it all for Washington, can play all three downs, and breaks plenty of tackles.

Round 4, No. 124: Utah TE Dallen Bentley

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

A big target who looks like he has yet to hit his ceiling, Dallen Bentley had a solid showing at the NFL Scouting Combine and is coming off a 45-catch season. He does not project as a game-breaker, but he makes sense as an in-line tight end who can offer some developmental upside as a pass-catcher. He could compete to be the No. 3 tight end as a rookie.