Jaguars' Best-Under-25 Rankings Show How Real Long-Term Super Bowl Goals Are

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have all of the makings of a contender moving forward, largely because of the talent they have up and down the roster.

While the Jaguars may not get many high marks in the national media, they have a roster littered with talented players both for the short- and the long-term. In many ways, a team's talent under the age of 25 is often the best indicator of their future success, and the Jaguars have made out quite well in that department in the past.

While the Jaguars had Trevor Lawrence graduate from the 25-and-under list, ranking the Jaguars' 10 best talents in that age range paints a picture for the Jaguars that makes it clear why their roster can be a legit Super Bowl contender, both in 2026 and beyond. So, who are the Jaguars' 10 building blocks of the future?

Cam Little (22)

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates hitting a 67-yard field goal during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Little kicks off the list of the Jaguars' 10 best players 25 or younger, and it is easy to see why. He just had a record-breaking second season that saw him break the NFL record, tie the previous record, and also kick a 70-yard field goal during the preseason. There is a good argument to make that he is only scratching the surface of his talents, and it is also worth pointing out that he is set to be on this list for several more seasons.

Little is entering his third season with the Jaguars and another strong season from the former Arkansas kicker could make it time for contract talks come March. Little has played himself into that conversation with his performances since being drafted, and now it is time to see how much further he can take it.

Bhayshul Tuten (23)

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps no player on this list has more at stake entering the 2026 season. Bhayshul Tuten flashed in a short-yardage role for the Jaguars a year ago and he will get a chance to make an impact in a backfield that, without Travis Etienne, is wide-open by even the Jaguars' own admissions. He will have to earn that chance by fighting with free agent signing Chris Rodriguez Jr. over the course of training camp, however.

If Tuten is able to win the No. 1 running back job , then he will have a big chance to see his stock on this list rise. He has exciting talents and traits, and he certainly figures to be one of the Jaguars' true potential breakout players of the 2026 season. Just how many chances he gets to become that player will depend on his battle with Rodriguez, however.

Jarrian Jones (25)

Jaguars corner back Jarrian Jone (4) walks to a drill during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jarrian Jones has put together strong consecutive seasons for the Jaguars. Jones is one of the most valuable members of the secondary considering his ability to play both outside and in the slot, as well as the play-making ability that he has established over the last two seasons.

Jones made some of the biggest defensive plays of the season a year ago, and he should be in a prime spot to be a consistent contributor to Anthony Campanile's defense again this season. His versatility is a big reason the Jaguars are able to be flexible with Travis Hunter at the cornerback spot as well.

Antonio Johnson (24)

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there is one Jaguars player who can have a contract year that helps him cash in on a monumental scale, it is fourth-year safety Antonio Johnson. Johnson had five interceptions a year ago and took great strides under the Jaguars' new regime, and he is now entering 2026 as a leader of the secondary and a projected Week 1 starter at safety.

Johnson is set to play the largest role of his career in 2026, and another big year at the safety spot could easily mean the Jaguars making him the next big-money contract they pay out from the 2023 NFL Draft class. Not bad for a former Day 3 pick who had to cut his teeth as a backup and on special teams to start his career.

Parker Washington (24)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) tries to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What more is there to say about Parker Washington? The Jaguars' standout slot receiver was one of the most productive receivers in the NFL over the course of the second-half of the season, and he is now expected to step into Week 1 with a large role on the offense as a rresult. The only real question for Washington figures to be what's next?

Washington seems like a done deal for the Jaguars to make their next big extension after they got the Brenton Strange deal done. They have a week to get it done before training camp, but who is to say they could not put a deal together during camp or during the regular season? They signed Jakobi Meyers and Cole Van Lanen to new deals during last year's regular season, after all.

Travis Hunter (23)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter is fairly high on this list after playing just seven career games to date, but that just shows the potential he has. Hunter flashed big-time talent at both wide receiver and cornerback a year ago before his season-ending injury, and his impending return will be one of the top stories of training camp.

Hunter is figured to have a larger role on defense this year than he did a year ago, and he has the type of skill-set that could truly make him one of the NFL's elite cornerbacks. If Hunter can produce at cornerback in 2026 and still lend a hand on offense, the Jaguars could have one of the NFL's most valuable building blocks on their hands.

Brian Thomas Jr. (23)

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) scores a touchdown that is called back for a flag during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third Jaguars receiver to land on this list, Brian Thomas Jr. just might be the most talented of them all. Thomas was genuinely special as a rookie in 2024, and he still made some critical plays for the Jaguars in 2025 despite his numbers going down across the board. If he can recapture his 2024 magic, he could be the ceiling-pusher for the Jaguars' passing game.

Thomas has the ability to push the boundaries for the Jaguars' deep passing game, and he is coming off an offseason where he was the consensus offseason program MVP. If he can keep his momentum entering Week 1, he could be even higher on this list a year from now. Not bad for a guy who people traded to 12 different teams, eh?

Anton Harrison (24)

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) looks on during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there is one Jaguars player who has the ability to vault himself into the "elite" conversations in 2026, it might just be offensive tackle Anton Harrison. The former first-round pick is coming off one of the best years of his career, and the Jaguars have already picked up his fifth-year option as a result. What's next, though, could be even bigger.

Harrison has a ceiling at tackle that he has still not been able to even really scratch, which is not to say the now-fourth year starter hasn't played well over the years. But if Harrison truly puts it all together over a 17-game season, he has the traits to make an argument to be one of the best offensive tackles in football. If he does that, then Harrison could be in for a massive pay-day either next offseason or the one after.

Brenton Strange (25)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) is congratulated by quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars just made Brenton Strange one of the highest-paid tight ends in football, which says all you need to know about how they view their former second-round pick. Strange has been one of the most reliable and consistent members of the Jaguars' roster ove the last few seasons, and there is reason to believe 2026 could be his best seaso yet.

Considering the way Strange's deal is structured, the Jaguars could get several more big years out of Strange, whether on his current deal or on future extensions. He has turned out to be a fantastic draft pick by the Jaguars out of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Travon Walker (25)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) flexes after a sack on Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, Travon Walker is still on this list -- which is a bit nuts. The former No. 1 overall pick is entering his fifth starting season with the Jaguars, and he is also fresh off signing a deal to make him one of the only $100 million players in franchise history. The Jaguars drafted Walker as a young prospect with loads of potential, and he has met that mark thus far.

Walker dealt with a number of injuries that limited him over the course of the 2025 season, but he was still able to make severalkey plays for the Jaguars in pivotal moments. Now that Walker is completely healthy entering 2026, the question is just how good he can be under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. In the three games before his injury last season, Walker recorded two sacks and four quarterback hits. A small sample size but, over 17 games, would average out to another 10-sack season. Food for thought.