Jaguars-Ravens Week 9 Picks Roundup: Golden Chance in AFC is at Stake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The lights of an island game on national telivision are here, and the stage is set for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There will not be any Trevor Lawrence-Lamar Jackson round three due to an injury to Jackson. We won't see Tyler Huntley either, with Ravens undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano set to make the start. But there will still be a big stage for the Jaguars, along with a big opportunity.

The Jaguars are fighting through their own injuries , losing Davon Hamilton and Eric Murray to season-ending injuries during Sunday's 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Add in running back Bhayshul Tuten and defensive end Travon Walker being questionable, and the Jaguars are a bit dinged up themselves.

But if the Jaguars can overcome the challenge of a road trip against a talented team on a short week, they can do more than prove their mettle. They can be 6-2 entering a stretch where they play the Tennessee Titans twice in a three-week span, giving them a chance to have real-deal playoff-clinching scenarios in December.

How do the national predictions see this one playing out, however? We take a look below.

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilbert Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jauars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Matt Bowen: Jaguars Mike Clay: Jaguars Jeremy Fowler: Jaguars Dan Graziano: Jaguars Kalyn Kahler: Jaguars Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars

Eric Moody: Jaguars Jason Reid: Jaguars Ben Solak: Jaguars Lindsey Thiry: Jaguars Seth Wickersham: Jaguars

Joe Buscaglia: Jaguars

Jon Greenberg: Jaguars

Larry Holder: Jaguars

Nick Kosmider: Jaguars

Josh Kendal: Jaguars

Austin Mock: Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis

It is hard not to pick the Jaguars here, and they once again get a clean sweep. It feels weird on the Jaguars end of things, but that is because every game has stakes when you are a good team, and the Jaguars are indeed a good team.

The Jaguars have a big chance to make some clear headway toward a potential No. 1 seed in the AFC. They are clumped together right now with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills, but they have to get by a rookie quarterback tonight before facing Cam Ward twice and J.J. McCarthy. If the Jaguars go on a run, they could be 9-2 by right after Thanksgiving. That would make them far more than just contenders in the AFC, and it would start with beating Baltimore.

Things could have gotten much more interesting had Jackson been available, but the Jaguars will instead face the dreaded backup quarterback in primetime. Weirdly enough, two of the six losses in the Liam Coen era have been to backup quarterbacks after the Jaguars lost to Jake Browning and Davis Mills a year ago. The only other quarterbacks to beat the Jaguars in the regular-season in that span: Sam Darnold, Matt Stafford, Bo Nix, and CJ Stroud.

The Jaguars have beaten other backup and rookie quarterbacks in that span, defeating Jacoby Brissett, Cam Ward (twice), Brady Cook, Riley Leonard, and for some reason, Philip Rivers last season. This season, they have gotten wins against a few guys who have played in the Super Bowl in Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, and Drake Maye. Add in wins against Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy and Stroud last year, and the argument thatg the Jaguars have beaten up on bad quarterbacks doesn't make much sense.

The Jaguars are a good team, and I expect Anthony Campanile's defense to get after the Ravens' young passer. Campanile likes to blitz and pressure quarterbacks into intentionally throwing the ball quickly, which helps the defense dictate where the ball will go in coverage. When you know where the ball is going, you can make plays on it or tackle and rally and make stops like the Jaguars have done for two years.

According to NextGenStats, Jacksonville has generated a 39.6% pressure rate this season (8th-highest), and its pressures have arrived in 2.43 seconds on average, the quickest in the NFL. Seven of Jacksonville's pressures have resulted in turnovers, tied for the most in the league, and the Jaguars have generated 31 unblocked pressures, tied for second-most.



This means the Jaguars' pressures are leading to big plays on the back end, and they force the issue with opposing quarterbacks. Against a young quarterback and a running game that has lesser numbers without Lamar Jackson, I think the Jaguars win this game with field position and red-zone stops. Jaguars 30, Ravens 13.