The Jaguars' RB Room Is About to Get a Significant Boost Against the Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' running back room looked good in Week 1. It could look even better on Sunday in Denver.

With the Jaguars set to take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Week 2, the Jaguars will need all hands on deck on both sides of the ball to win. But the running back position looks set to get a significant boost with the return of an important face in second-year running back LeQuint Allen.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Allen's Week 2

Allen only played one snap in the Jaguars' 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, and that came on a touchdown pass to Parker Washington in the first quarter. Allen had been limited over the first week of practice after a training camp hip injury, and the fact he was active at all in Week 1 felt like somewhat of a win.

But entering the Jaguars' Week 2 battle with the Broncos , Allen's role is set to expand quite a bit as he gets back even healthier. Allen has no injury designation for the game after being limited in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday that he should be expected to play more of a role.

“He's gotten better and better. That was kind of a situation where we wanted to get him going a little bit, but also it was trying to be smart with him in that role on Sunday this past weekend. Fully anticipate him playing a lot more, especially in some of those third-down situations," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) runs upfield during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Allen back in the mix as the Jaguars' passing game back, that could mean a different set of packages for backup running backs Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Ameer Abdullah. Second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten feels like he is trending upward, though, and it is hard to imagine a scenario where he does not play a significant role in the running game.

But Allen is the Jaguars' best pass-blocker, and the Jaguars are a team that is not afraid to air it out if the opportunities are there. Allen would be especially helpful against a defense that is known for its physicality and ability to rush the passer. The running game and running back room as a whole looked good in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, but Allen's return could mean bigger and better things for the Jaguars' running back room against the Broncos.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had one of his best games under Liam Coen last year against the Broncos, and Allen will be a key piece to him attempting to replicate those efforts. If Allen is able to be the impact player in pass protection that he was a year ago, then the Jaguars could have the perfect weapon to help them combat the Broncos' defensive front.

The Jaguars have good injury news as a whole, with no players even listed as questionable entering the week. The Jaguars are all ready and set to go.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) hauls in a pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) shakes hands with running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) after the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect