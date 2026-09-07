3 Major Differences With the Jaguars' Offense Entering 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Nothing truly stays the same for any NFL team each year, and that goes for the Jacksonville Jaguars as well as anyone entering 2026.

The Jaguars are returning the vast majority of their starters from last year's playoff team, including 10-of-11 offensive starters if you count guard Patrick Mekari, who is currently on the injured reserve/designated to return list.

But even with all of those players returning, there are quite a few changes for the offense ahead of the Week 1 battle with the Cleveland Browns . Here are the three biggest.

The Offensive Line

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill during warm ups before hosting the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' offensive line has changed in a big way over the course of the summer, even if there is only one new technical starter. Jaguars rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon is seemingly the favorite to start at left guard, a spot that has mostly been manned by Ezra Cleveland the last few years. Few projected Pregnon to be a Week 1 starter entering training camp, but he quickly established himself as one of the five best linemen on the team.

With Pregnon at left guard, that means Cleveland has now moved to right guard for the first time during his Jaguars tenure. Long-time right tackle Anton Harrison has also moved to left tackle, a spot he starred in during college with the Oklahoma Sooners but has not played during his entire NFL career to this point. The only offensive lineman who has not really moved around to this point is center Robert Hainsey.

The Backfield

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' backfield was dominated by Travis Etienne in 2025, and that is one thing that has already been guaranteed to change in 2026. With Etienne leaving in free agency to sign with the New Orleans Saints, the pressure will now be on running backs Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. to offset the loss of the former first-round pick. While Etienne is one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs for a reason, the Jaguars are hoping the combination of Rodriguez and Tuten in the backfield can elevate a running game that stalled at the end of last season.

There is also the matter of Ameer Abdullah. Outside of the one game that Tank Bigsby played with the Jaguars last season, the Jaguars tended to keep just three running backs in the mix last year with Etienne, Tuten, and 2025 seventh-rounder LeQuint Allen Jr. Allen is returning as the team's passing down back, though he is currently nursing an injury. That brings us to Abdullah, a 12th-year veteran who was not on many 53-man roster projections but who now could serve as the Jaguars' top pass-catcher at the position as they wait for Allen to return.

The TE Room

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, center, talks to tight end Tanner Koziol (89), right, and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No position on the Jaguars' depth chart on offense looks more different this year than the tight end room. The Jaguars entered 2025 with Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long as the top backup tight ends behind Brenton Strange, and now neither one of those players is on the roster with Mundt being released in March and Long being traded to the Arizona Cardinals last week. Taking their places this year are rookie tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol, who will be making their official NFL debuts against the Browns in Week 1.

It seems clear what role each rookie will play, with Boerkircher taking on a key role for the Jaguars when they go with two-tight end sets. While Strange is still the clear leader in the Jaguars' tight end room in all facets but especially in the passing game, this room is completely different behind him sans backup tight end Quintin Morris.