Jaguars Shouldn't Expect Much Change from One Divisional Rival Next Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently in possession of the AFC South crown. They'll hold that title throughout the 2026 NFL season, but the rest of the division will be coming for it. Jacksonville narrowly won it this past year, edging out the 12-5 Houston Texans with an eight-game win streak down the stretch.



Now, General Manager James Gladstone and the rest of the brass are tasked with ensuring that the Jaguars can repeat as AFC South champions next season. It won't be easy. Jacksonville has to improve its own roster and maintain its advantage over the other teams in the division.



Indianapolis Colts will probably run it back



While the AFC South race came down to a contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans at the tail end of the 2025 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts were the frontrunners for the majority of the campaign. That all changed in Week 14, when Jacksonville took a one-game lead over Indy in the standings with a head-to-head victory. More importantly, the Colts lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to an Achilles rupture in the second quarter of the loss.



Jones broke out this past season, spearheading an Indianapolis offense that was on pace to be one of the most efficient units in NFL history before his injury. The former New York Giants first-round pick was signed to a one-year, $14 million "prove-it" deal with the Colts last offseason. He quickly showed that he could capably run Shane Steichen's system to a resounding success. CBS Sports' Garrett Podell believes that Indy will bring Jones back after this strong season:



"Daniel Jones produced the best football of his seven-year NFL career as the Colts' starting quarterback in 2025, playing like a top 10 player at the position through the first 14 weeks of the season before suffering a torn Achilles. Jones could be ready to roll for Week 1 after somewhere between 6-to-8 months... It makes too much sense for both he and the Colts to extend their partnership, especially given Indy's dire draft capital situation."



There's a chance that Jones' torrid start to the 2025 season was simply a product of playing with an elite supporting cast while matching up with inferior defenses. Six of his eight wins came against non-playoff teams. He could suffer some serious regression versus stauncher competition, especially after the physical impediments that come with an Achilles injury and the fact that opponents will be better prepared for what he can do in the Colts' offense.

However, he's still the best option for Indy, considering its lack of a first-round pick this year and cap space to chase talent in free agency. That's great news for the Jaguars and the rest of the AFC South.

