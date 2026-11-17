JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to see two big debuts in Week 11 against the New York Giants.

The Jaguars sat new defenders Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, opting to give each veteran the bye week they never got before the trade deadline, which meant putting the debuts of two notable new faces on the backburner for at least a week. back burner

After a win against the Titans improved the Jaguars to 7-2 without their new additions, Week 11 will give us a chance to see what the new-look Jaguars actually, well, look like.

So with the Titans game in the rearview mirror as the Jaguars continue their push for an AFC South title, what are the areas the Jaguars will need to see Davis and Bates make an impact in right away? We break it down below.

Impact Plays From the Interior

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90), left, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during Jacksonville Jaguars practice Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' defensive line has played a massive role in the unit's strong play over the last two seasons, but especially in 2026. The Jaguars are entering Week 11 as the No. 4 defense in EPA/Play, No. 2 defense in points per game allowed, and No. 7 in success rate. There are things they could do better, just like any defense, but it is a very, very good unit, and the defensive line has been a critical piece to that.

But if there is one thing the Jaguars have perhaps not gotten from the defensive line at a high clip this year, it is splash plays. Jordan Davis may not be known much for his pass-rushing stats, but according to NextGenStats he has recorded 25 stops this year. A stop is defined as a play that results in negative EPA for the offense, and no Jaguars interior defensive lineman has more than 13 stops this year. The leader in stops among the defensive tackles is Davon Hamilton, who is out for the rest of the year.

Davis does not need to collect sacks at a high clip to create more splash plays for the defensive line. He is naturally suited to set things up for those around him with his ability to eat blocks as well as play behind the line of scrimmage. If he can help the Jaguars here, he can make the entire unit look different on early downs in terms of overall impact.

Cutting Down Missed Tackles

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs against Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) during overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missed tackles have not been a huge issue for the Jaguars throughout the season, but we have seen teams get explosive plays against them in recent weeks due to missed tackles. Liam Coen noted it was an area they could improve both after Week 9 and Week 10, and it directly led to one of the TItans' lone touchdowns after multiple missed tackles on Tony Pollard on one play. While it has not been a rampant issue, it can not afford to show up against better teams.

Bates is one of the best tacklers in football , especially in space. The veteran safety has proven time and time again that he can be a trusted last line of defense for a secondary, and that is exactly what the Jaguars have needed at times since the bye week ended. If Bates can come in and make reliable tackles from the jump, it will help the Jaguars instantly. Bates is good at a lot of things, but making tackles when needed to is what he might do best.

Limiting Explosive Plays

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) reacts after an interception with safety Xavier Watts (31) against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' issue with explosive plays, especially before the bye week, was not only a function of missed tackles at critical moments. The Jaguars simply had too many footballs go over their heads and too many communication breakdowns during the first-half of the season, which led to explosive plays allowed downfield in their only two losses of the season to the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

If Bates can take command in the backend of the secondary and help put an end to the explosive plays allowed by the defense through the air, it will pay dividends. The entire point of the Jaguars' scheme is to limit big plays and force offense to try to dink and dunk their way down the field to earn points. If the Jaguars can prevent big plays through the air with Bates in the middle of the field, it could take the defense from being better at just preventing points and red-zone scores. Take away the explosive plays, and there is not much more the unit would have to worry about.