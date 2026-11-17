JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting alone at the top of the AFC South after Week 10, and there is plenty of good to go around.

After the Jaguars' 40-23 romping of the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars are 7-2 or better through nine games for the first time since 1999, when they went on to finish 14-2 and reach the AFC Championship Game.

Jacksonville also has a +125 point differential this season, the best in the NFL and the 2nd-best through nine games in franchise history (+137 in 1999). This looks like one of the best Jaguars teams in franchise history through one half of the season, and this does not even account for the Jaguars' reinforcements via Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III.

So, what exactly did Week 10 bring for the Jaguars? From the good, bad, and the ugly, we break it all down.

The Good

There was a lot of good to around for the Jaguars in Week 10. The Jaguars started the week off with a bang, adding two blue-chip defenders in Davis and Bates to positions where the Jaguars just got dealt season-ending injuries to their starters. The Jaguars value their defensive depth, but it would have been hard to match up with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills in January without making some kind of moves, and Week 10 showed us exactly why the Jaguars will need Bates and Davis to make a quick impact.

Jacksonville also scored 40 points against an AFC South foe for the second time this season, doing so earlier in Week 8 in a blowout of the Indianapolis Colts. In three AFC South games this year, the Jaguars have outscored their foes 113-64 ... and 34 of those points came against the Houston Texans. In the last two AFC South games, they have outscored the Colts and Titans 82-30. Jacksonville had the Texans open the door for a quick AFC South title run , and they certainly look capable of taking advantage of it.

Finally, there is the performance of rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron. He not only caught his third touchdown of the season on Sunday, but he also made a big impact as a run-blocker by springing Bhayshul Tuten on his fourth-quarter touchdown to give the Jaguars the 40-burger. He looks like an ascending piece of this offense in a big way.

The Bad

The only real bad thing that happened to the Jaguars in Week 10 is the fact that the AFC's elite tier did nothing to help them when it comes to their big-picture goals. The Jaguars need to win the AFC South before they do anything, but once they do that they can turn to earning their first No. 1 seed of this century. But for that to happen, they need a few results to go their way over the next two months worth of games.

Those results did not happen in Week 10. The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Kansas City Chiefs went 3-0, while the Denver Broncos were on a bye week. It is a good thing that the AFC South race got boosted thanks to the Texans' big flop in Cleveland, but there were no other favors done for the Jaguars. For as good as the trade deadline and then game day went for the Jaguars this week, the rest of Sunday's results were not very friendly. It happens.

The Ugly

Knowing what we know about Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and what he preaches on defense, there can only be one answer. He was seen on the broadcast ripping the defense a new one after this Tony Pollard touchdown:

Tony Pollard slips tackles for a 32-yard score!



JAXvsTEN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/FPR0vlha2W — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026