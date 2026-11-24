JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some questions to answer after arguably their worst loss of the season.

The Jaguars fell to the New York Giants 23-18 in one of the sloppiest games the Jaguars have played in the Liam Coen era, racking up penalties and self-inflicted mistakes at an unsustainable rate. The Jaguars still sit at 7-3, but this game clearly could have, and should have, played out differently.

"Clearly, not prepared well enough as we have been, maybe had too many things in, moving parts," Coen said after the game. "That's a direct reflection of me, and making sure that these guys are prepared well enough. We had been prepared in the majority of our football games, I felt like, and that did not show tonight, especially early on. I put that directly on me."

What could the Jaguars have done differently in the tough road loss? We take a look at some of the Jaguars' snap counts to try to find some of those answers.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s Snaps Need to Go Up

It is clear the Jaguars are not getting the same version of Bhayshul Tuten that they were earlier in the season, and it is completely injury related. Tuten was one of the best and most productive running backs in football through the first eight weeks of the 2026 season, but a foot/ankle injury over the last three weeks have hurt his numbers and, as a result, hurt the rest of the offense that in many ways flows through the running game.

Tuten played his second-lowest snap count of the season with 31 snaps (43%), which saw Chris Rodriguez Jr. play 27 snaps (38%). But even with the snaps closer to a true 50/50 split this week than most others, Tuten still got a good bit more touches than Rodriguez, who finished the game with just four carries. Tuten left the game twice after getting stepped on, and it certainly seems like the Jaguars could reevaluate things.

“Yeah, we'll see. The recheck today wasn't too bad. Obviously got stepped on in the game a few times, I think twice on the same play, so that re-aggravated it for sure. So, we're definitely having some of those conversations," Coen said Monday.

"He's tough as nails. He wants to play. He wants to continue to fight and give us the best chance to be able to go. We'll have some more of those conversations and see what he looks like when he gets out there running around or moving around on Wednesday and Thursday. Let it play out throughout the week and knowing that he probably won't be able to do a ton for us like he hasn't been for the last few weeks in practice. So really it'll be a business as usual throughout the week for Tuten, and then we'll just kind of see where we're at towards the end of the week.”

A Change at Punt Returner

The Jaguars have long leaned on Parker Washington as their punt returner, but there was a bit of a shift in that department on Sunday. Jaguars running back Ameer Abdullah played 10 special teams snaps on Sunday, but four of those snaps were as a punt returner. Abdullah had not returned a single punt for the Jaguars all season long until Sunday when he ended up returning four punts for 23 yards (5.8 yards per attempt), a change-up from Washington as punt returner.

Washington played zero special teams snaps for the first time since Week 17 in the 2024 season, meaning Sunday was the first time during the entire Liam Coen era that he was not a big piece of Heath Farwell's unit. This sure looks like a change that could stick, considering what Coen said when asked about Abdullah at the returner spot on Monday.

“Yeah, I think that obviously, as Parker [Washington] continues to ascend and doing really good things for us, just trying to limit some of the hits that he may take and some of the different game plan and meetings and things that he has to be involved in and have a lot of trust in Ameer," Coen said. "He's done it throughout the course of his career, did a great job last night of fielding them and giving us a chance. We didn't cover great. We didn't block it great. Didn't give him too many opportunities. I thought their punter did a phenomenal job flipping the field on a number of different occasions. I definitely see Ameer being able to do it for us moving forward.”

The New Faces

The Jaguars saw Jordan Davis (35 snaps, 50%) and Jessie Bates III (66 snaps, 94%) make their official Jaguars debuts, and the difference made by Davis at least was clear. The Giants averaged under 2.0 yards per carry when Davis was on the field and did not have a rush longer than five yards, giving him a clear impact made through his first day. Meanwhile, Bates played every snap but the few snaps when the Jaguars were in a goal line defense and had their heavy personnel on the field.

Davis played 52% of the snaps for the Eagles this year before the trade and his career-high was the 61% of snaps he played during the 2025 season, so him playing 50% of the snaps snaps in his debut made plenty of sense. Jaguars starting nose tackle Davon Hamilton played over 50% of the snaps just twice in six full games his season, and he hit the number just seven times in 17 games in 2025.

“Yeah, I thought both guys did their jobs well. I thought specifically Jordan and [DT] Davon Godchaux did some really good things up front in terms of allowing our second level guys to play freely. Our linebackers were free a lot in the run game. They disrupted some things," Coen said.

"I think Jessie just didn't have a ton of ops. Like there wasn't a lot of balls his way. He got kind of moved on the double move there that they ended up not hitting. But, nothing really stood out in terms of glaring negatives and nothing really stood out as like obviously big-time playmaking or anything that way. But fully anticipate those guys to be able to continue to help us, and they're going to make some plays for our team. I don’t doubt that whatsoever”