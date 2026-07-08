Jaguars Training Camp Battles: How Nate Boerkircher Stacks Up vs. the Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With a newly refined focus on the tight end position in Liam Coen's offense, there are few position groups that hold more intrigue on the roster ahead of training camp.

Brenton Strange is the Jacksonville Jaguars' clear-cut No. 1 tight end, something that was evident even before the Jaguars signed him to a massive dea l a few weeks ago. But behind Strange, there are a pair of rookies and a pair of veterans who are set to duke it out to play roles in the Jaguars' evolving offense, which is sure to feature more multiple tight end sets than a year ago.

So, what does the battle at the backup tight end spot look like ahead of training camp? We break it down below.

Nate Boerkircher vs. The Field (Tanner Koziol, Quintin Morris, Hunter Long)

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, center, talks to tight end Tanner Koziol (89), right, and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The favorite to be the team's No. 2 tight end this season has to be none other than Nate Boerkicher, who the Jaguars made their first pick of the draft at No. 56 overall. The Boerkircher selection has since caught flak due to his passing game production (38 catches in five seasons), but the Jaguars have been extremely high on their rookie tight end and what he can do for the rest of the offense.

Namely, B oerkircher figures to be a factor as a blocker. The Jaguars of course believe he can be more than that and that he has untapped potential in the passing game, but it appears his best role early on might be as the Robin to Strange's Batman, allowing Strange to be freed up from heavier blocking duties and getting him more advantageous matchups as both a blocker and pass-catcher.

But Boerkircher certainly has company at the position. Quintin Morris started on the practice squad last year and eventually earned a larger role, first on special teams and then as a backup tight end on offense down the stretch. The Jaguars signed Morris again this offseason, and it feels safe to say he will have a spot one way or another.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli after the game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hunter Long could be the odd man out depending on how the numbers shake out, but the former Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins tight end will still get a chance to carve out a spot on the roster over the course of camp. He was kept over Johnny Mundt for a reason, which has to be considered when looking at his place in the Jaguars' tight end room after their recent investments.

One of those investments is fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol. Koziol was hands-down the most impressive tight end not named Strange during the offseason program, but the context of those practices has to be considered. He has some real upside and an interesting skill set as a receiver, but the blocking aspect has to be considered.

Key Factor to Watch

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) tosses the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The blocking aspect, to me, is what will decide the No. 2 tight end role. For as much upside as Koziol seems to have as a pass-catcher, blocking was a serious question mark for him in college, and it stands to reason he could be utilized more like Terrance Ferguson was last year with the Los Angeles Rams as a No. 3 tight end as a result.

While Boerkircher is a very different type of pass-catcher than Koziol, his ability to live on the line of scrimmage is something not all tight ends can do as a rookie. More can be added to his plate in the passing game as time goes on, but his ability to block will be what ultimately gets him on the field. If he seperates himself from the field here, then he should be the clear backup to Strange.

"I'm excited to see what he can do in both phases, but really, you know, being able to handle the line of scrimmage and be a little bit of a bully on the line versus big defensive ends, I think he's got the ability to do that," Jaguars tight ends coach Richard Angulo said this offseason about Boerkircher. "So like I said, really excited once we get a chance to see him compete in pads, especially when we do the preseason games and crossover practices. So it will be a real big time for him."

It should be noted that Morris is a strong blocker, and Long showed some flashes there a year ago. But Boerkircher was seemingly drafted because of his ability to help the Jaguars make 12 personnel look different, because he can still function as an in-line tight end while Strange is flexed out to give different looks to defenses.

Why This Battle Matters

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks to members of the media during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We did not see a ton of Boerkircher on the field during the offseason program, but it always stood to reason that his best performances would come during training camp once the pads come on anyway. Once that happens, it stands to reason we will see more of what the Jaguars picture their updated offense can look like.

When asking what the Jaguars' offense can do better this season, it is run the football and get production from the tight end room that isn't completely reliant on Strange. If the reinforced and younger tight end room can prove to do that over the course of the season, then the Jaguars, Coen, and general manager James Gladstone will look like geniuses for following the recent tight end trend.

But if the tight end room can not support that vision, then the Jaguars' offense could look a lot like last year's version. Last year's offense was arguably the best in franchise history just by the pure records, but it was clear by the end of the year that there were areas to improve.

The Jaguars will need their tight end room to be a catalyst for that improvement, which is exactly why they commited roster spots, cap space, and draft picks to multiple tight ends this offseason. Boerkircher should win this job, but the winner will not change just how important the role should be.