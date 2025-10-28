The 1 Way Liam Coen Can Use Bye Week to Jaguars' Advantage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars needed the bye week in the worst way. After a 4-1 start, the Jaguars are at 4-3 following a pre-bye two-game losing streak.
It was that very bye week that the Jaguars are hoping can help them get back on track in more ways than one. The bye week gave them a chance to reset and get healthier. It also gave head coach Liam Coen a chance to examine what his team needs to be better, and perhaps more importantly, what other teams are doing so well.
Coen's Bye Week
Thanks to the bye week, Coen and the Jaguars had a rare Sunday to take a look at the rest of the NFL. The Jaguars and their staff always examine the comings and goings across the NFL, but the bye week is different. The bye week is the most time a staff gets to self-scout, and there is a clear way Coen can use the week to give the Jaguars an edge.
“Yeah, I mean I probably watched every game of around the NFL last week, during the time off and so you're trying to look at teams that you're—I guess you could say quote unquote similar to in ways, but also taking around a look around the league at other teams that maybe aren't using the similar system or the same system and just see what trends are going around," Coen said on Monday.
"And it's not just about that. It's like, alright, if you're playing a coverage, cover three, we're going to see cover version of cover three almost weekly. Well what concepts around the league are attacking that coverage or cover four or cover six? It's not like, alright, we want to steal what they—it's alright, what are good concepts that are continuing to show up around the league that attack people's core principles and fundamentals and techniques?”
"I typically do that throughout the week, like Monday, Tuesday, try to get a little bit ahead of around the league tape," Coen said.
"We do a great job, the video staff and our offensive assistants and defensive assistants will somewhat break down the around the league. We use PFF [Pro Football Focus] data to be able to, ‘Alright, let me just pull up all the explosive passes from this week around the league’, explosive runs, red zone touchdowns, things like that that help you sort it a little bit better so you're not just sitting there watching every play. So thank God for that because I'd be lost.”
The Jaguars and Coen will get their first post-bye test vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Coen and what he learned over the bye week.
Please let us know your thoughts on Coen and what he learned over the bye week when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.