What Jaguars' Etienne noticed About Raiders Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars are victors in Week 9 after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in the final seconds of overtime. It was a remarkable victory that showcased all of the strengths and flaws of the Jaguars' roster, but the biggest difference under head coach Liam Coen is that Jacksonville is now 4-1 on the season in one-score games.
One of the heroes from the Jaguars' 30-29 win was running back Travis Etienne, who only averaged under four yards a carry, but tallied 115 total yards. Etienne, along with key plays from Austin Trammell and Tim Jones late in the game, helped Jacksonville with a next-man-up mentality.
Etienne on players stepping up due to injuries
The Jaguars have been going through an injury bug in recent weeks, with both sides of the ball not immune to the outbreak. Their depth was tested on Sunday and thrived when it mattered the most. Etienne called the depth players who stepped in "true professionals" who were ready for the moment.
"Always next man up, you never know when your opportunities are going to come, you’ve got to be ready for your op," Etienne said. "And I feel like yesterday we had a bunch of guys ready for their op."
Two of those players were Trammell and Jones, along with defensive players Greg Newsome II, Montaric Brown, Antonio Johnson, and Andrew Wingard. Dyami Brown and Brian Thomas Jr. both left the game against the Raiders with injuries, putting the wide receiver position to the test behind them.
One of the most vivid moments from Etienne's recollection of Sunday was "Tram's" 54-yard kickoff return, setting up the Jaguars in excellent field position to score in overtime.
"I can just vividly remember Tram [Austin Trammell] on a kickoff return, setting us up," Etienne explained. "Very grateful for him and me seeing all the work that he put in to get to this point, and for him to go out there and it pays off for him. It kind of shows you that your hard work never goes unnoticed."
With Brown and Thomas' injuries, Trammell and Jones will need to step up if the former two are out of action against the Houston Texans next week.
