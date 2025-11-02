Jaguars Take a Hit Following Devastating Injury Report
Everything was set up for the Jacksonville Jaguars to have a resurgence after their Week 8 bye. After suffering back-to-back brutal losses against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, this team desperately needed a break to collect itself and put away the creeping thought that they might be a class below the true playoff contenders in the NFL this season.
Week 9's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders presented the perfect opportunity for the Jaguars to get a much-needed win, correct their most glaring issues, and capitalize on their greatest strengths. It was a chance for the defense to get back to forcing turnovers, the ground game to get going again, and Trevor Lawrence and the air attack to build some rhythm and momentum versus a porous defense.
All of that went out the window with the release of Jacksonville's injury report. Star linebacker Devin Lloyd is questionable against the Raiders despite getting two full weeks to nurse his calf. Wide receiver Tim Patrick and tight end Quintin Morris are out with groin issues. Safety Eric Murray was placed on IR due to a neck injury he suffered in Week 7. And, most deflating of all, Travis Hunter Jr. joined Murray on injured reserve due to a non-contact knee affliction.
Jaguars lost favor
Losing Travis Hunter Jr. hurts more than the others. Not only is he the Jacksonville Jaguars' prized second-overall pick, but he's been one of their most consistently impactful talents on both sides of the ball. He also went out at the worst time, directly following an offensive surge, including a breakout game against the Los Angeles Rams before the bye.
There were high hopes that Hunter Jr. would become a regular feature of the Jaguars' passing attack following his eight-catch, 101-yard, one-touchdown performance in London. Week 9's bout with the Las Vegas Raiders would have been a fortuitous matchup for him to start a hot streak.
Losing him, along with Eric Murray, Tim Patrick, Quintin Morris, and possibly Devin Lloyd, will obviously impact Jacksonville negatively. However, Vegas doesn't think it'll make too much of a difference. Not the Raiders, but the sportsbooks.
A lot has happened since I first reported on the odds for this game, when the Jaguars were listed as three-point favorites and placed at -174 on the moneyline. With the newest injury report, the line has moved half a point against Jacksonville to -2.5, and it's dropped to just -152 on the moneyline. There's no telling how much Hunter Jr.'s absence will affect the Jaguars on both sides of the ball, but FanDuel has shifted the over/under from 44.5 points to 43.5.
