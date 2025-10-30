Travon Walker Reflects On Georgia Bulldog Days With Raiders' Brock Bowers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker lines up against Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers on Sunday, it will be just like old times -- times long before Walker and Bowers became top draft picks and NFL stars.
To Watch Walker's Locker Room Comments, view below.
Walker was teammates with Bowers at the University of Georgia in 2021 -- Bowers' freshman year with the Bulldogs and Walker's final season before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker was a lynchpin in the National Champions' top-ranked defense, while Bowers caught 13 touchdowns in one of the best true freshman seasons of all-time.
But that was then, and this is now. On Sunday, they will not be former teammates again until the final whistle blows. But that didn't stop Walker from recalling his Georgia days with Bowers in the Jaguars' locker room this week.
Walker on Bowers
"Brock, he's one of those laid-back guys, but like you ever interact with him, he's great. He's great to be around, on and off the field. He's one of those, a very competitive guy on and off the field. I can say that. He's just a great person, a great all-around person," Walker said.
"He's a great tight end. Obviously, you can go turn on the tape and see that, and me personally, he is one of the best tight ends in the league. I would definitely put him in that conversation."
And on Sunday, it will be up to Walker and the Jaguars' defense to contain Bowers. The second-year tight end has had a knee injury for most of the season, but he was a full participant in practice for the Raiders on Wednesday.
Walker and Bowers had plenty of reps against each other at Athens, and now the Bulldog days will come up again when they line up across from each other on Sunday.
"It was always good. Like me, personally, I'm, you know, I'm a run defender type of guy, so I'm not gonna -- he was a freshman too, so I'm not gonna come, let him come in and get some type of bragging rights or something," Walker said. "But he was always a great run blocker. He can run routes, he can do everything."
