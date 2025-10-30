Jaguar Report

Travon Walker Reflects On Georgia Bulldog Days With Raiders' Brock Bowers

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker will face an old teammate when the Jaguars take on Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

John Shipley

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images / Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker lines up against Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers on Sunday, it will be just like old times -- times long before Walker and Bowers became top draft picks and NFL stars.

Walker was teammates with Bowers at the University of Georgia in 2021 -- Bowers' freshman year with the Bulldogs and Walker's final season before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker was a lynchpin in the National Champions' top-ranked defense, while Bowers caught 13 touchdowns in one of the best true freshman seasons of all-time.

But that was then, and this is now. On Sunday, they will not be former teammates again until the final whistle blows. But that didn't stop Walker from recalling his Georgia days with Bowers in the Jaguars' locker room this week.

"Brock, he's one of those laid-back guys, but like you ever interact with him, he's great. He's great to be around, on and off the field. He's one of those, a very competitive guy on and off the field. I can say that. He's just a great person, a great all-around person," Walker said.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) flexes after a sack on Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's a great tight end. Obviously, you can go turn on the tape and see that, and me personally, he is one of the best tight ends in the league. I would definitely put him in that conversation."

And on Sunday, it will be up to Walker and the Jaguars' defense to contain Bowers. The second-year tight end has had a knee injury for most of the season, but he was a full participant in practice for the Raiders on Wednesday.

Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs with the football for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Walker and Bowers had plenty of reps against each other at Athens, and now the Bulldog days will come up again when they line up across from each other on Sunday.

"It was always good. Like me, personally, I'm, you know, I'm a run defender type of guy, so I'm not gonna -- he was a freshman too, so I'm not gonna come, let him come in and get some type of bragging rights or something," Walker said. "But he was always a great run blocker. He can run routes, he can do everything."

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.