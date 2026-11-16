3 Things We Learned From the Jaguars' Beatdown of Titans: Bhayshul Tuten's Role is Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars found another AFC South win in Week 10, this time putting up points in all kinds of different fashions on their way to a 40-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars' Week 10 road win was defined by explosive plays and great individual efforts on both sides of the ball, with the likes of Parker Washington, Trevor Lawrence, and Travis Hunter all making game-changing plays to lift the Jaguars to a win.

This is the last time we see this version of the Jaguars before their reinforcements join them for an AFC South title push in the form of Jessie Bates and Jordan Davis. So, what did we learn from the Jaguars this week? We break it down below.

The Gap Between Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr. Keeps Widening

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This backfield has been Bhayshul Tuten's each week, and we certainly did not enter Week 10 with the impression that this would change against the Titans. But what we did learn on Sunday was that the Jaguars view the gap between the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the backfield as one that is growing as the season goes on. This, of course, is because the usage of the Jaguars' top two backs demanded such an observation.

Even with Tuten at less than 100% , the second-year back played 70% of the snaps and had nearly 30 touches. Meanwhile, Chris Rodriguez had four carries and just 10 snaps played, giving him fewer snaps on the day than LeQuint Allen for the first time this season. Tuten has been the No. 1 running back all year long, but the last few weeks while he has been injured have really shown us how wide the gap is on the depth chart.

"Yeah, he played hard, man. He played tough. I think we were very close to breaking a few again," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game about Tuten. "Got to go look at it and see if there was some more opportunities there, but I was very proud of the way that he continues to challenge himself with very little practice preparation throughout the course of the week to come out and give us his best every Sunday these last two weeks of game day. He's not perfect. He's not 100 percent and he continues to play for this team, and I appreciate that."

The Pass-Rush's Level of Impact

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) defends during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' pass-rush is the most fascinating debate of the 2026 squad. The Jaguars recorded one sack of Titans quarterback Cam Ward, with Antonio Johnson getting home on a blitz in the second-half. A week earlier against the Baltimore Ravens, the Jaguars also recorded just one sack, this time from linebacker Foyesade Oluokun. Even half of the Jaguars' four sacks against the Colts in Week 8 were from non-defensive linemen, with Oluokun and Jalen Huskey each notching one.

That is to say the Jaguars are getting some results with their pass-rush, but it is not coming in the form of sacks from their top defensive linemen. The Jaguars are seeing pressures make an impact, such as on the Travis Hunter interception, but their defensive line has 9.5 sacks through nine games. Their non-defensive linemen have 6.5. The pass-rush has been unique this season, and nobody likely predicrted the Jaguars' big three on the defensive line would have 6.5 sacks by nearly Thanksgiving.

The Jaguars have made it work to this point. And perhaps the addition of Jordan Davis in some way impacts the rest of the pass rush's productivty. But a mix of scheme and game scripts have called for the Jaguars' pass-rush to have quite the confounding sack production through nine games.

Josh Cameron Will Be More Than Ready for a 2027 Role

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron has been terrific for the Jaguars as a sixth-round rookie . It started with a red-zone touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, and it has kept rolling since. Cameron now has three touchdown catches through nine games, which is quite the impressive mark considering his role in the Jaguars' offense. Cameron is not a high-volume route runner for the Jaguars who plays in a lot of three-receiver sets. His role has been more so in 12 and 13 personnel and in the red-zone, yet he has continued to find ways to make an impact as a rotational piece.

The Jaguars are still using Brian Thomas Jr. as a starting receiver , with Thomas seeing more targets Sunday than Cameron did (four to three). With the Jaguars opting not to trade Thomas at the deadline, they were making it clear that they like their receiver room as-is for the 2026 season. Thomas plays in three receiver sets when the Jaguars spread it out, Cameron makes an impact in heavier formations both as a receiver and as a run-blocker.

That is what they should continue to lean on, and next year is the actual appropriate time to start to look at a potential shift. Cameron can make an impact and get valuable experience now, and then the Jaguars can take another look at the makeup of the room after the season. It is very easy to see a scenario where Cameron gets a larger role in his second season after a strong rookie year, a lot like Bhayshul Tuten has done at running back.