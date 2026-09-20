Jaguars' Week 2 Inactives Says 3 Things About the State of the Roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced their inactive list for Week 2, and there are some familiar faces.

QB Quinn Ewers

WR CJ Williams

S Jalen Huskey

LB Jack Kiser

OL Daniel Faalele

TE Tanner Koziol

DE Wesley Williams

So with the Jaguars officially having seven healthy players ruled out ahead of Sunday's battle with the Denver Broncos, what do we think the list of inactives really says about the Jaguars and their roster? We offer some thoughts below.

There is a Rookie WR Pecking Order

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrate the touchdown scored by wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rookie wide receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams were each picked in the sixth-round of April's draft, and each player made their fair share of plays over the course of the offseason program and training camp. With that said, it was clear when both were active last week that it is Cameron who is higher up on the depth chart right now, with Cameron playing more snaps total and more meaningful snaps in general in Week 1. With Williams now officially inactive as the Jaguars seemingly go with more special teams bodies and, potentially, more Travis Hunter snaps at wide receiver, it has ow been made crystal clear which rookie receiver is higher up in the pecking order right now.

Why Jalen McLeod Got the Nod

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert (88), left, drills with linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars signed second-year linebacker Jack Kiser to the active roster earlier this week when they placed defensive end BJ Green on injured reserve, but he will not appear in Sunday's game. That is a tough break for Kiser since the Jaguars do need some special teams help after how last week's showdown vs. the Cleveland Browns went. With that said, perhaps there are other reasons the Jaguars went with fellow second-year linebacker Jalen McLeod as opposed to Kiser for Sunday. McLeod could offer more of a versatile role on defense, and the Jaguars do need as many bodies on the edge as they can get with Green out for the game.

This Should Be What to Expect This Year ... And After

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Five of the Jaguars' seven inactives were draft picks over the last two years, and the other two inactives are players who the Jaguars traded picks for this summer. This, if anything, should make it clear the direction the Jaguars are moving in. Unless you are a rookie who can find a clear role on the depth chart early on, you will not be expected to play many snaps in Jacksonville. The days of the Jaguars hoping to land three-or-more rookie starters in every single draft are officially over.