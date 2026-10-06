Why the Biggest Decision Liam Coen Got Right Against the Bengals Was a Vote of Confidence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made another important call for the Jaguars' short-term winning prospects in Week 4, and it certainly paid off.

A week ago, Coen made the smart move of increasing Travis Hunter's reps on defense. It is perhaps no coincidence that over the last two weeks, Hunter has had his two best career performances at cornerback and has been one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in that time span. This time, Coen's big decision came down to third-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

The BTJ Decision

The Jaguars saw Thomas take a smaller role in the offense in the Week 3 win over the New England Patriots, with Thomas posting the lowest snap count and snap count % of any game he did not get injured in during his NFL career. Thomas played just 23 snaps (37.1%) and ran 14 routes (also a career low) as sixth-round rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron got more run. Things changed in Week 4, though; at least in terms of snaps and opportunity.

In Week 4, Thomas played a good bit more than Cameron. Thomas started the game for the Jaguars, ran 18 routes compared to Cameron's eight, and played 38 snaps (62%) compared to Cameron's 22 (36). Thomas' numbers might not have popped off the page with two catches for 17 yards on two targets, but Thomas caught the Jaguars' lone passing score of the day and proved to be ready whenever the ball did go his way after some drop issues a few weeks ago against Denver.

Aside from all of that, Thomas simply displayed toughness for the Jaguars. He had several good blocks in the running game, including a block to help spring Chris Rodriguez Jr. for his fourth-quarter touchdown run.

#Jaguars HC Liam Coen said he showed this block by Brian Thomas Jr. to the team today along with another key block on third and short.



A good performance yesterday by BTJ after only playing 23 snaps vs. New England. https://t.co/TiGFmy5nPU — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) October 5, 2026

"Yeah, it was some really good stuff," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday. I showed it to the team just now was shown multiple times, actually. There was a critical third and four where C-Rod [RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.] we handed it off to him in the shotgun where BT had a heck of a block that he was on the other side, but he took the nickel and drove him about 10 yards down the field and did a great job on C-Rod's touchdown."

Thomas may not have been the focal point of the passing game, but the Jaguars at least had him on the field compared to a week ago against the Patriots when it became a genuine question of whether he would start seeing his role diminish in favor of Cameron.

For Coen, the decision came down to him providing Thomas with a vote of confidence. Coen noted leading up to the game that Thomas had a great week of practice and impressed him with his response as the Jaguars prepared for the game, and Thomas then showed up when called upon once game day rolled around.

"Caught the touchdown, caught an outcut on the sideline. Did some really good things. Was really proud of the way he responded and continues to do so," Coen said. "Each week you just don't know who it's going to be, but when you go out and play like that, and you go play physical, and you go play fast like he did, good things will continue to happen.”

Thomas has the talent to be an X-Factor for the Jaguars' passing game, though he has recorded a career-low yards per catch and yards per game through the first month. For Thomas' talent to truly impact the offense even when he is not getting the ball, the Jaguars need to have him on the field. Coen did just that Sunday, and very well could continue to do so moving forward.