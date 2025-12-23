Jaguars' Wyatt Milum Earns Recognition After Broncos Performance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie offensive lineman Wyatt Milum is starting to flash the ability that made him one of the Jaguars' top draft picks.

After Milum missed several games to start the season due to an injury he sustained during training camp, the Jaguars' third-round draft pick has seen his role expand over the course of the Jaguars' winning streak.

Milum stepped in as the right guard a few weeks ago in a win over the Tennessee Titans, and in Sunday's statement win over the Denver Broncos he played a key role as a situational extra blocker in heavy sets, which the Jaguars saw a lot of success in.

As a result of his performance in Sunday's 34-20 win, Milum has been recognized by Pro Football Focus in their annual 'Rookie of the Week' selection.

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) prepares to snap the ball during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Milum's Recognition

"Milum only played 10 offensive snaps in the Jaguars’ win over the Broncos, lining up exclusively as an extra offensive lineman. Nine of those snaps came as a run-blocker, and he performed at a high level — securing a 77.4 grade," PFF said.

The Jaguars have seen their offensive line have several players play roles throughout the course of the season due to injuries, and the development of Milum during their winning streak is certainly a positive. The offensive line has taken a big leap this season, and Milum figures to be an important part of their future.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Wyatt's one of those guys who's probably been a little bit under the radar but has been working his tail off in the background, not only to get ready to play tight end, but to play guard, play tackle, wherever we need him," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said on Tuesday.

"He's embraced whatever role you've thrown him into and he's battled some of those injuries, but even amidst those injuries, he's still studying and preparing at 100 percent like he's going into play. So, the mental aspect of being a rookie, not getting a lot of reps and trying to juggle multiple positions is really impressive for him to continue to work through that stuff."

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Milum might have played limited snaps against the Broncos, but he brought a serious edge as a run-blocker. It certainly looks like he has a skill set worth the time to develop.

"Then on the field, I think you see the aggressiveness, the physicality and like the play style that he plays with," Udinski said. "He attacks every single play, every single rep, and he practices the same way, so to get a guy with those kind of combination of factors and the way he approaches practice, game preparation and then his play style makes him a special individual.”

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) hydrates during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

