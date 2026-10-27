Liam Coen Has 1 Simple Solution for Jaguars to Avoid NFL's Referee Debacle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As the Jacksonville Jaguars surely know by now, the NFL has a referee problem.

The Jaguars have seen officials make some dramatic, and even simply flat-out wrong, calls against them during their 4-2 stretch in the first six weeks of the season. This includes five touchdowns negated by penalties since Week 3, including a Bhayshul Tuten touchdown in Week 6 against the Houston Texans on a phantom hold. A few plays later, Trevor Lawrence threw a red-zone interception and the Jaguars failed to score, eventually losing 34-31 on a walk-off field goal.

With the NFL's officials under more fire this week after a complete debacle of a performance in the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Detroit Lions, it is only natural for the focus on the NFL's penalty problem to once again shift toward its officials. As a result, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has one simple solution for the Jaguars to avoid penalty issues at they look to make a run: l eave no doubt.

Fighting the Penalties

“Leave no doubt is really what it comes down to. Play above it, leave no doubt," Coen said Monday when asked about what he preaches to his locker room when it comes to recent penalty issues.

That is of course easier said than done, especially with some of the calls that have gone against the Jaguars this season. But no matter how valid the penalties are, the flags are the biggest reason the Jaguars are 4-2 right now and not 5-1. The numbers make it clear that, outside of the Packers, no team has been impacted more by judgement calls from officials than the Jaguars.

What you are feeling is real weezy



The Packers rank last in penalty "luck" through 7 weeks. Mostly due to defensive holding and roughing the passer calls on the defense https://t.co/CytDRjyAhP pic.twitter.com/g42tXv7wWG — Nick Gurol (@run_the_sims) October 26, 2026

"Fundamentals, and you guys hear me say it ad nauseam, but regardless of results, right, the fundamentals and techniques in which we coach, teach… We’ve got to continue to detail those even when fatigue sets in and whether it's mental or physical fatigue that sets in, we have got to be at our best in terms of detail, fundamentally sharp, disciplined in order to leave no doubt that we control our destiny," Coen said.

"We control the outcomes of games at the end of the day in terms of win or lose, and we can live with those results. You just can't go there. It's hard not to. It's human instinct and nature to do so, but it really doesn't do anybody any good to go down that path. Trust me, I've been there.”

Coen, of course, is right. There is nothing the Jaguars can do about the called-back Tuten touchdowns or Josh Cameron's negated kickoff return against the Eagles or Travis Hunter's negated interception against the Bengals, or any of the several questionable pass interference calls against the Texans. All the Jaguars can do is play through it, starting with Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Penalties are a huge reason the Jaguars lost to the Texans in London, but they are not the only reason. The Jaguars still made their fair share of self-inflicted mistakes that they must avoid in the weeks to come, which is the message Coen and his staff has stressed.

"We got to be on our P's and Q's, and that just makes us better football players," Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis said on Monday.

"And I think that's what kept me in the league a long time, is just understanding how to adapt to different styles of how the game is being played and called just understanding the rules, because at the end of the day we got to go out there and play. Regardless of how it's being officiated or things are being called, we got to be out there and give it our all and play our best.”