One Offensive Line Target for Jaguars in Each Round of the Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are loaded with 11 draft picks.

With nearly a dozen picks, it is hard to imagine James Gladstone and his staff will have any positions ruled out with all of the possibilities on hand. With that in mind, here are six offensive line options for each round they have a selection in.

Round 2: Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive end Tyler McLaurin (27) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A captain at Northwestern who appeared in over 50 games in his career, Caleb Tiernan has a massive frame at 6-foot-8, while he also has starting experience at both left and right tackle. The Jaguars have emphasized versatility along the offensive line before, and his profile also seems like one of a guard who could also have the potential to play guard.

The tackle options are likely thin at No. 56, but Tiernan could be a solid starter in the right system and he seems to fit what the Jaguars like to do from an offensive line philosophy standpoint.

Round 3: Dametrious Crownover. Texas A&M

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (OL16) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A former tight end who converted to offensive line early on in his time with the Aggies, Dametrious Crownover has been a constant as a starter over the last two seasons. He may not be able to contribute week in and week out right off the bat as a rookie, but he has one of the highest ceilings of any tackle in the entire draft. He seems like a guy the Jaguars would have some interest in.

Round 4: Brian Parker, Duke

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A college tackle with 33 career starts under his belt -- with most at right tackle and one at left -- Brian Parker was an AP-first-team all-conference player last season and looks like he could shine as a swing lineman moving forward. He has real potential at both guard and center, and the fact he has a long history as a tackle makes him at least an option there too.

Round 5: Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Aamil Wagner (59) reacts after losing against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A two-year starter for Notre Dame at right tackle, Aamil Wagner became a captain and seems like he would certainly fit the bill of "intangibly rich" for Gladstone and the Jaguars' brass. Years of experience and a potentially high floor as a backup tackle make Wagner a player worth keeping an eye on.

Round 6: Tristan Leigh, Clemson

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Tristan Leigh (71) against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A former five-star recruit, Tristan Leigh has experience up and down the offensive line and reasonably seems like he could provide depth at both tackle and gard spots if need be. He has a ton of physical potential that has yet to be developed, but the ceiling makes him a developmental prospect who could pay off in a big way.

Round 7: Travis Burke

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Memphis offensive lineman Travis Burke (OL09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A Florida International transfer who ended his career in Memphis, Travis Burke is a massive tackle with 33 career appearances under his belt. He could be developed into a quality swing tackle if he lands with a patient enough team, which the Jaguars certainly appear to be.