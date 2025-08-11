Boselli Explains Why Travis Hunter is Exactly What Jaguars Need
The Jacksonville Jaguars took a huge risk in the 2025 NFL Draft. They traded a haul to the Cleveland Browns, sending a package consisting of their first-round pick in 2026 and their 2025 third-round selection in order to move up from five to two. They did swap their 126th-overall pick for Cleveland's 104th and got number 200 in return as well.
They paid such a heavy price to climb a few spots to grab Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter Jr. While they gave up some valuable capital to acquire him, Hunter Jr. proved to be one of the most impactful players in the entire NCAA in his two collegiate seasons.
He was dominant not only as a wide receiver but also as a cornerback. The Jags and new head coach Liam Coen have asserted their plans to deploy him on both sides of the football in the NFL, which should help mitigate the extra picks they gave up to grab him.
Tony Boselli believes Travis Hunter Jr. will succeed due to his love for football
Between his rare two-way ability, his rousing success in the NCAA, and Jacksonville's blockbuster deal to draft him, Hunter Jr.'s preseason debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers became a highly anticipated ordeal. Ultimately, it was a quiet night for the former Buffaloes sensation, as he played just 18 total snaps: 10 on offense, eight on defense.
He caught all three of his targets, one of which didn't count due to a penalty, finishing with two receptions for nine yards. At cornerback, he held his own and didn't have any balls thrown his way. However, he did take a bad angle against Kaleb Johnson and missed an open-field tackle.
While his first preseason game turned out to be too inconsequential to make any significant impact on his stock, all reports out of training camp have been extremely encouraging for his prospects to be a legitimate playmaker on both offense and defense.
Jacksonville Hall-of-Famer and new executive vice president of football operations, Tony Boselli, recently disclosed what separated Hunter Jr. from the crowd ahead of the draft:
"I had my questions, maybe some doubts, because I had never met him. But then you get an idea of the personality and intelligence that he had, and you watch the tape, and it's like, 'If anybody can do it, this guy can... That's what we need — guys who love the game."
Throughout his appearances with the media, it's become increasingly clear that Travis Hunter Jr. is passionate about the game and determined to prove that he can be dominant at both of his positions in the NFL. Tony Boselli is on board, and there's no better co-sign for a Jaguars player than that.
