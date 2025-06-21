Who is the Jaguars' Most Important Defender?
Last season showcased an embarrassing display from the Jacksonville Jaguars defense that went on to finish next-to-last in yards per game allowed, despite an incredible amount of hype heading into the 2024 campaign.
This year, there are still some regular and old faces on the roster but plenty of new quality additions that could help bolster the Jaguars defense into a competent unit, at the very least. Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will look to render this group into its potential with the talent they have.
Speaking of talent, the Jaguars aren't this soulless defense with a lack of adequate talent. There are a lot of key components on this unit such as franchise pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen, cornerback Tyson Campbell, free agent signee Jourdan Lewis, safety Darnell Savage, linebacker Foye Oluokun, and two-way player and first round draft choice Travis Hunter.
However, one player stands out to me the most, one that has been apart of the No. 1 draft pick debate since his selection in 2022: pass rusher Travon Walker. For all intents and purposes, this is the most important player on the Jaguars defense heading into the 2025 campaign.
For one, I think Walker is a gifted player and outstanding talent. His 24 sacks since 2022 make him one of the most productive pass rushers from that offseason's draft class behind Kansas City's George Karlaftis and Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson, who went No. 2 overall that year and has quickly become a top pass rusher in the NFL.
When reviewing the 2022 Jaguars draft class in February, I discussed Walker's skill set and the appeal from former general manager Trent Baalke. The talent was evident, not necessarily the production at the time, and Baalke's obsession with Walker's physical and athletic thresholds held reminiscent of his time as the 49ers GM during the Jim Harbaugh days when Aldon Smith was drafted.
Walker and Hutchinson remained tightly contested amongst fans on whether on or the other should've been the first pick. With Hutchinson's quick rise and Walker's slow but consistent growth, this season is critical for the latter and his chances of earning a second contract, one that is likely to be among the highest paid in the NFL.
As I said four months ago, Walker wasn't entirely the wrong pick and has already become a hit for a No. 1 draft pick with his type of production and the flashes he has showcased. Under Campanile, there is a sense he could finally hone in on his talent and explode into stardom. Walker's physical and athletic gifts give him the potential to be one of the best pass rushers in the league.
That is why the former Georgia Bulldog is critical to the Jaguars defensive success. They need him to step up in more ways than none, though he has become a great player for them in the last few years. What could launch Jacksonville's defense into orbit is Walker's transcendence into a top pass rusher alongside another fellow top edge player in Hines-Allen. At their highest potential, the two could easily be the best edge rushing duo in the NFL.
Walker has a chance to be a special player this season and can put the debate between him and Hutchinson for good, or only accelerate it with how either perform during the 2025 season.