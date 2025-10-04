3 Key Matchups that Will Define Jaguars vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars play host to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in one of the franchises' biggest games in recent memory. Head coach Liam Coen faces a Chiefs defense known for its exotic looks and pressures, while defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will look to grind quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offense to a halt after a strong two wins in previous weeks.
This is a perfect time to dive into the key matchups for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. These individual bouts will offer a chance for the Jaguars to gain the upper hand in what is likely to be a critical AFC battle.
Jacksonville Jaguars interior OL vs. Kansas City Chiefs interior DL Chris Jones
Chris Jones is arguably the top defensive lineman in football, taking the title after Aaron Donald's retirement. He has done nothing but dominate throughout his career and remains a significant piece to the Chiefs' puzzle in their dynasty run. That is why the Jaguars must slow him down.
According to NFL Pro, the Jaguars' interior offensive line of Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, and Patrick Mekari has allowed the lowest pressure rate in the NFL heading into their crucial Week 5 bout, while each player is ranked in the top-7 at their respective spots. Jones is one of the top leaders in quick pressures, which means this interior group will need to be on their A-game.
Jacksonville Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell vs. Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy
We all know the speedy Worthy brings that can light up an NFL secondary. It flashed late in Super Bowl LIX when he put up career-high numbers in garbage time. However, he returned healthy against the Baltimore Ravens and showcased not just his game-breaking speed but his quality route running and ball skills as well.
The Jaguars have been one of the highest-rated teams in zone coverage percentage this season, which means communication and discipline from cornerback Tyson Campbell will be key. If Campanile were to play man, Campbell's technique must be on point to limit the big plays from No. 1.
Jacksonville Jaguars defense vs. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is still the best quarterback in football, regardless of what others may say on social media or sports talk shows. He would give any one of the 31 other teams in the NFL a chance to win on Sunday because of his incredible game-breaking ability to take over matchups and lock in for incredible stretches. It looks like he is starting to get into that phase after four touchdown passes last weekend, but faces a whole new challenge.
The Jaguars are the No. 1 team in the league in takeaways, and while they have one of the lowest blitz percentages in the league, they know how to get home with pressure when asked upon, especially from four-man fronts or simulated pressures. Zone spacing will be a must to tighten and maintain discipline in drops from the second level to the post. Should Jacksonville limit Mahomes' opportunity, it could be a fun night in Duval County.
Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss the latest news and analysis on all things Jaguars throughout the season.
Ensure you let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.