Trevor Lawrence Shares Update on Development as a Passer
Progression is not linear; that is the case for many young quarterbacks in the NFL. In a time where instant success is expected from a young passer early in their careers, impatience can grow and that is the case for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence has played with incredible highs and horrific lows. Many fans and media alike remember him as injury-riddled, playing below-average football, and inconsistent overall. For the fifth-year quarterback under a $55 million-per-year contract, 2025 is a critical season for the former Clemson superstar.
This year, Lawrence is playing under a new head coach in Liam Coen, along with offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple. They've been charged with helping Lawrence take the next step as one of the best at his position, hitting the level that many expect a "generational" prospect to reach.
Lawrence was asked about his growth as a quarterback this offseason, specifically in footwork and eye discipline as a passer. One of the key persons with his growth hasn't been just Coen or any of the new assistant coaches; it's been the backup, Nick Mullens, who has experience playing in the new system that has grown from Los Angeles to Minnesota with Kevin O'Connell, whom Mullens played for the last three years.
"I mean, he's a guy that, like I said, he's really smart," Lawrence said." He plays with a lot of anticipation, reading coverages. He's really good. He's on time."
"His feet are always synced up. So, it was something I watched early on when we started, just his footwork, because it is the same system pretty much that he was in."
Lawrence said hearing Mullens' confidence in the system during the spring was nice to hear, especially from someone who had spent several years in the Shanahan-McVay principled offenses.
"Hearing him just when I first came in, his confidence and how he feels about the system is like, man, you're going love it. You can trust it. The progressions are great," Lawrence explained. "You just keep
trusting it. Trust your feet. Stay on time. All those things."
Speaking of progressions, Lawrence has been hard at work this offseason at utilizing his eyes as a weapon ahead of the 2025 season. He said it was something he worked on a hefty amount during offseason training activities and summer break.
"Just using, exactly like you said, my eyes as a weapon and not giving the defensive tip on anything of where I'm going with the ball and trying to use my eyes to move people or to open up certain windows or whatever," Lawrence said. "It's been something that a lot of quarterbacks do and I never really know."
It was an interesting tidbit from Lawrence, noting that it was something he was never taught to a broad extent during his time under Urban Meyer or Doug Pederson.
"It's something that I’ve never really been taught necessarily, but to hear their perspective on certain plays and the emphasis on certain plays to use your eyes, especially to open windows, is something where it makes sense, but it's just if you're not told to do it, sometimes you don't think about it," Lawrence explained.
"And then now, learning those little things that can help make the windows two yards bigger," Lawrence continued. "I mean, that's a huge difference in this league. So, it's helped a lot, and [those quarterbacks] taught me a lot about stuff like that.”
