Aaron Rodgers at the Top of New York Jets' Burning Questions
Aaron Rodgers could not be more ready to get back on the field with the New York Jets this season. After a brutal torn Achilles ended his 2023 season after just four plays, he's back for revenge.
Each and every time that Rodgers has faced adversity throughout his NFL career, he has bounced back better than before. That same plan is in place for the 40-year-old superstar quarterback.
While the perfect ending to this chapter of Rodgers' story would be a seamless return to the field, there are legitimate concerns about his future.
Coming back from an injury like a torn Achilles is difficult for any player to do. Add on the fact that Rodgers is 40 year old and it gets even more difficult. There are real concerns that he may not get back to being the player that he was before the injury.
Pro Football Network recent listed the top five burning questions for the Jets entering the 2024 season. Rodgers was one of the biggest question marks mentioned.
"How Rodgers returns once the pads come on will be extremely interesting. Is his footwork as elite as it has always been? Can he move in the pocket? All these are questions that will be burning in NFL fans’ minds throughout the season. At the very least, Jets fans need to know if Rodgers can still be the kind of elite quarterback he always has been."
Only time will tell what the answer to that question ends up being. Rodgers is facing extremely high expectations, but he is also facing doubt and criticism.
Some analysts and writers have even gone so far as to suggest that New York should look to move on from Rodgers at the end of the 2024 season. Dak Prescott has been suggested as a potential replacement.
Rodgers has a lot to prove in his return from the gruesome injury. However, the Jets have gone all-out to give him as many weapons as possible.
Garrett Wilson is an elite star wide receiver who is poised to have his biggest season yet. Mike Williams was signed in free agency to be a high-end No. 2 target. Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley are also expected to be key players in the offense.
Breece Hall will anchor the backfield alongside Rodgers. He is one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL.
Joe Douglas also went out and added more offensive line talent. Tyron Smith was the biggest addition. Rodgers can expect much better protection than he had for his brief stint last season.
All of that being said, the stars are all aligned for the future Hall of Famer to bounce back strong. He has a chip on his shoulder and elite weapons. Those two things pave the way for what should be a Comeback Player of the Year type of campaign.
Expect to see Rodgers come out firing in 2024. He wants to prove all of the critics and doubters wrong. His entire career he has proved everyone who doubts him wrong and it would be a mistake to expect anything different this time around.