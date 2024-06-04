Aaron Rodgers Looking to Make Things Work With Struggling New York Jets WR
As the New York Jets work their way through OTAs before mandatory minicamp gets underway, there are still some roster questions surrounding this team despite all the optimism following their offseason and draft.
With the AFC East looking vulnerable for the first time in many years, the Jets are expected to contend, and even win, the division.
To do that, they're going to need to keep their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers healthy for the entire season, something they failed to do in 2023 when he ruptured his Achilles tendon just four snaps into the year.
Remaking their offensive line with veterans Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and John Simpson, that should drastically improve a unit who was one of the worst in the NFL.
With Rodgers getting more time to throw, the expectation is that he'll be able to elevate the weapons on this roster, outside of Garrett Wilson who is already an established star.
Still, general manager Joe Douglas did not leave that up to chance and decided to add more talent this offseason by signing former Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Mike Williams and drafting Malachi Corley.
Relying on those two presents some problems, though, as Williams is coming off a torn ACL and hasn't gone over 1,000 yards since 2021, and Corley has never played a down in the NFL.
Because of that, the Jets really need Allen Lazard to have a bounce back performance.
They handed him a four-year, $44 million contract ahead of 2023, which is turning out to look like a disaster after he caught only 23 balls for 311 yards and one touchdown.
Not having Rodgers there, who Lazard was with on the Green Bay Packers from 2018-22, certainly played a role, as the quarterback play from New York was horrendous.
Still, that was not the output they were looking for when handing him that deal.
Speculation that he could be a cut candidate has increased after reports have come out the 28-year-old is struggling during OTAs.
However, it seems like the future Hall of Fame signal caller is looking to make sure his former top target finds his productivity again.
"That's one relationship that I'm going to lean into this offseason. It was definitely frustrating for him. ... I want to see him getting back to more of a positive mindset and feeling good about himself and his potential role in the offense. I'm going to lean into Allen. I have a lot of love and appreciation for him, but, obviously, this year didn't go the way that he wanted," Rodgers said according to Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report.
For that to happen, Lazard will have to pick up his performance in camp or he could find himself on the open market.
The Jets don't really have the luxury of not having viable options in the wide receiver room, so they are certainly hoping Rodgers can get the veteran target back to someone who caught 20 touchdowns over a four year span.