Aaron Rodgers Praises Super Bowl Head Coach Whom Jets Oddly Haven't Interviewed
The New York Jets have seemingly interviewed half of the NFL for their vacant head coach position, but there’s one guy they’ve curiously skipped over.
He happens to be a Super Bowl-winning head coach whom Aaron Rodgers praised during Rodgers’ first offseason interview on Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
“Rodgers … gave a shoutout to his former Green Bay Packers coach, Mike McCarthy, who is looking for a job after his Dallas Cowboys contract expired,” Cimini said.
"Hell of a ball coach," Rodgers said, per Cimini. "What he did this year with the amount of injuries that they had, I thought was amazing."
Cimini noted that the Jets don’t appear to be interested in McCarthy as they search for a head coach.
“The Jets haven't requested an interview with McCarthy, who already has spoken to the Chicago Bears and is also expected to interview with the New Orleans Saints,” Cimini said.
While New York’s apparent non-interest in McCarthy could change in the coming days, for now, the Jets seem focused on other candidates like Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Still, the Rodgers-McCarthy connection presents fascinating plot twist potential for the Jets — like if Rodgers spurns a return to Gang Green in favor of joining McCarthy in New Orleans, an outcome which has already been rumored.
If the Jets were adamant about retaining Rodgers at all costs, one would think they’d at least interview the coach Rodgers won a Super Bowl with, especially with said coach looking for work.
Whether or not New York reaches out to McCarthy soon could provide hints as to the Jets’ feelings about bringing Rodgers back. With Rodgers’ own plans still a mystery to everyone including himself, the Jets are surely inquiring about other quarterback options for next season, not least of all an ironic reunion with Sam Darnold.
New York’s vacancies at head coach, GM, and quarterback present a puzzle that’s too complex to piece together right now, but from the outside looking in, monitoring the McCarthy situation could help clarify some of the Jets’ behind-closed-doors priorities.
More NFL: Former Jets QB Generating 'Lot Of Buzz' To Be Team's Next Offensive Coordinator