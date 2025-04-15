Aaron Rodgers Saga Gets Another Wrinkle After Jets Exit
As long as one of the top quarterbacks in National Football League history is available, he's going to be talked about.
Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer who had a tough run with the New York Jets over the last two years. His first season was ruined by an Achilles injury and then his second season featured some rust early on and the team overall wasn't able to live up to the expectations.
Aaron Glenn, Darren Mougey, and New York opted to move on from Rodgers this offseason and he is on the open market with limited options. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the most talked about fit while the New Orleans Saints have popped up a lot over the last few days. While this is the case, the longer he waits to make a decision the more likely it is that he could lose out on these chances.
For example, he was linked to the New York Giants as well, but they opted to roll with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston rather than waiting. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared on Monday that Kirk Cousins could be an option for the Steelers if Rodgers doesn't go there.
"So where could Cousins go? I think Cleveland is a lot less likely now, but not completely impossible," Breer said. "The other team I’d pay attention to is the Pittsburgh Steelers, if Aaron Rodgers decides not to go there. How he fits there, with the strong personalities in that locker room, and on offense in particular, is a fair question. But you don’t have to squint too hard to envision a marriage of convenience between two sides who, once the dust settles on Rodgers, may need each other."
If Rodgers doesn't make a decision soon, how long until a team like Pittsburgh changes course and pivots to someone like Cousins to make sure it has a capable veteran option?
