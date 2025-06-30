Analyst Wants Jets To Sign Super Bowl Champ
Would it make sense for the New York Jets to make another move in free agency?
New York has been active and has added guys like Justin Fields, Brandon Stephens, Andre Cisco, and Josh Reynolds among others specifically in free agency. Is there more on the way?
A To Z Sports' Mike Antoniou suggested that New York should also go out and sign former Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo.
"The New York Jets of 2025 are not going to be like the teams of the last few year," Antoniou said. "That doesn’t mean they will be better or worse, it just means they will be different. While the recent iterations of the Jets have been focused on defense and big names, the 2025 team is all about Aaron Glenn and running the ball.
"That being said, the Jets roster is looking a little thin and could use some reinforcements. And one may have just hit the market. The Cleveland Browns recently released defensive edge Ogbo Okoronkwo, a player the Jets could use to bolster their defensive line, a unit that has thinned out this offseason...The Jets aren't getting a Pro Bowler at the position by any stretch, be he's a rotational edge rusher. He could be an upgrade over the rotational guys the Jets have now. After the Jets two suspect starting edge players, Will McDonald, who isn’t very good against the run and Jermaine Johnson, who is coming off a season ending injury, the Jets are really thin on the edge."
Okoronkwo is a six-year NFL veteran with a Super Bowl ring under his belt from his time with the Rams. The Browns recently moved on from him after he had three sacks and 23 total tackles last year. Should the Jets give him a shot to see if he can make the roster as a depth option?
