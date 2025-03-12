Are Jets About To Watch Patriots Land Superstar Receiver Cooper Kupp?
The New York Jets watched their AFC East rivals load up over the first two days of NFL free agency, and it could get even worse in the coming days.
On Tuesday, multiple reports revealed the Los Angeles Rams will release receiver Cooper Kupp on Wednesday if they don't find a trade partner. And the New England Patriots are a top candidate to land the 31-year-old, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.
"As it stands, no team has been willing to acquire Kupp and his $20.5 million cap hit for next season, nor pay the $12.5 million guaranteed the Rams will owe him on his current deal," Callahan wrote in a piece published Tuesday.
"According to a league source, Kupp is curious about the prospect of playing in New England and has shared that curiosity with some close to him. Kupp has personal and professional connections to Patriots, starting with ex-college teammate and fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne, who has repeatedly advocated for Kupp to come to New England on social media. The two remain friendly, sources say. Kupp also played under ex-Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown, who worked in Los Angeles from 2020-22 and now serves as the Patriots’ tight ends coach."
Obviously, none of this means that Kupp will land in New England. The one-time First-Team All-Pro wants to join a Super Bowl contender, and the Patriots probably don't fit that description despite their impressive roster overhaul.
Kupp battled multiple injuries over the last three seasons after earning the receiver triple crown in 2021. But he remained effective when healthy, including posting 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season.
More NFL: Jets Rumors: Veteran Defender Betrays New York, Joins Cowboys On New Deal