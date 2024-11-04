Have Struggling New York Jets Finally Found Golden Offensive Momentum?
The New York Jets picked up a season-saving victory in Week 9 against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.
That snapped a five-game losing streak, as their record now sits at 3-6 on the season. Plenty of work remains, but any positive momentum is good for a team that has faced so many obstacles thus far in 2024.
It wasn’t a perfect game, but the Jets did just enough to get Jeff Ulbrich his first victory as interim head coach. He is hoping there is more where that came from, especially with his offense showing signs of breaking out.
In the opinion of Rich Cimini of ESPN, it was the biggest takeaway from Week 9 for New York. After a first half in which they were shut out, the Jets scored 21 points in the second half and moved the ball with ease against a stout Texans defense.
Can the level of performance they showed in the second half be sustainable moving forward? The odds are in their favor given the upcoming schedule and with chemistry and cohesion being built by Aaron Rodgers and his skill position players.
“The Jets had three consecutive touchdown drives of 70-plus yards, something they hadn't done in a single game since 2016. QB Aaron Rodgers caught fire after a "terrible" first half (his word), with WRs Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams making big plays. Yes, they can keep it going because their next two opponents (the Cardinals and Colts) were ranked 27th and 28th in yards allowed, respectively, at the start of Week 9. The Jets cleaned up some issues in their operation and finally resembled what they were expected to be. Now they have to hope their injury-plagued offensive line can get healthy,” Cimini wrote.
Despite the overall struggles of the offense, there is a lot of talent to rely on. Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson are an incredible duo atop the wide receiver depth chart. Allen Lazard, Mike Williams and Malachi Corley make up excellent depth behind them.
Breece Hall and Brealon Allen have already proven to be a solid duo out of the backfield to lean on in the running game.
With things heading in the right direction, the Jets are afforded a chance to face off against defenses that are exploitable. Riding an impressive touchdown streak, the opportunity to keep that going will present itself with a soft upcoming schedule.
The missing ingredient is the offensive line. If their health improves, as Cimini noted, the pieces will be in place for the New York offense to get to another level.