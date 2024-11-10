New York Jets Report Injuries To Star Tackle, Cornerback Against Cardinals
The New York Jets lost cornerback Brandin Echols for the rest of the game while offensive tackle Tyron Smith was doubtful to return as the Jets released information on their injuries at halftime of their game with the Arizona Cardinals.
Echols was declared out with a concussion. That was a significant loss for the Jets (3-6), because Echols is the only New York defender with an interception this season, as he has two.
Smith, meanwhile, was doubtful with a neck injury and rookie Olu Fashanu came in for him to start the second half.
Smith, an All-Pro veteran tackle who is playing on a heavily incentive-based contract, had played every snap for the Jets in their first nine games, which triggered a bonus of nearly $3 million.
Without Smith, the Jets actually drove the length of the field on their first drive of the second half, down 24-6. But, the possession ended on downs inside the Cardinals’ 10-yard line as quarterback Aaron Rodgers was dragged down from behind trying to elude pressure and the ball flew out of his hands.
After the play, Rodgers headed for the blue medical tent after video showed him grimacing in pain and checking on his right throwing shoulder. He returned on the next drive. He underwent a mandatory check for a head injury and was cleared.
Arizona was up 24-6 after it scored on each of its four first-half drives, which included three touchdowns. The Cardinals pushed the lead to 31-6 after the Jets gave up the ball on downs.
The Jets were only able to muster two field goals from rookie Spender Shrader, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday to make his Jets debut.
Before the game, the Jets set five players as inactive, three of which were on the injury report and were already designated as out before the game. That included offensive guard Jake Hanson (hamstring), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (knee). Thomas was ruled out on Saturday.
New York did get its starting offensive line re-assembled for the first time in two weeks, as right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) returned from a two-game absence and left guard John Simpson (groin) came back after leaving last week’s game with Houston.
The Jets also got safeties Ashtyn Davis (concussion) and Tony Adams (hamstring) back from a multi-game absence.
New York’s other inactives were offensive tackle Carter Warren and running back Israel Abanikanda.
The Cardinals inactives included defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf), who was ruled out on Friday, and defensive back Jalen Thompson (ankle), who was questionable. The other inactives were linebacker Julian Okwara, offensive lineman Christian Jones, tight end Travis Vokolek and wide reciver Xavier Weaver.